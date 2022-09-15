Read full article on original website
Related
People
93-Year-Old Woman with Dementia Dies in Senior Home After 'Mistakenly' Being Served Dishwashing Liquid
A 93-year-old resident at a California senior home has died after "mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as juice." In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Atria Park San Mateo of the Hillsdale neighborhood confirmed that three of their residents were "recently transported to the hospital" as a result of the incident over the weekend.
'Beyond Scared Straight' star Ashley Tropez, 24, is found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside an abandoned house she was squatting in
Troubled reality TV star Ashley Tropez has been found dead in an abandoned California home at 24 years of age after suffering 'traumatic injuries'. The former teen star of 'Beyond Scared Straight', a show that took teenagers to prisons in an effort to scare them into behaving better, was found dead on Friday inside a derelict home in Victorville, CA, local police said.
11-year-old girl in custody after police say she stabbed her mother
An 11-year-old Utah girl is in custody after police say she stabbed her mother in the chest during an argument.
A 22-year-old college student was fatally shot in the back after a woman pretended to be stranded on a road and held him at gunpoint, police say
Police said they found a "base camp" near the location of the shooting and a 5-year-old who "ran from the woods holding a loaded shotgun."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insideedition.com
Body Found Inside Car Left at North Carolina Police Station, Man Arrested in Connection With Murder
A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after a woman’s body was discovered in the trunk of a car in the parking lot of a local police station, WRAL reported. Terrance J’Von Hartsfield was arrested in connection with the murder of Jacqueline Beckwith, as well as for possession of firearm by felon by the Youngsville Police Department, WRAL reported.
Trial Date Set For Ohio Man Charged With Raping And Impregnating A 9-Year-Old Girl
A trial date has been set for the Gerson Fuentes, who has been charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old girl, who was forced to leave Ohio to get an abortion after the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A trial date has been set for the...
Minnesota man told his 5 kids to go play in the basement before shooting their mother, himself: police
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Two people in Minnesota died this week in what police have described as a murder-suicide. On Tuesday night, St. Paul Police Department officers...
14-year-old Michigan teen accused of killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister
SAGINAW, Mich. (TCD) -- A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister. According to MLive.com, 10-year-old Na'Mylah Turner-Moore was reported missing Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6:15 a.m. because she was not at her stepfather's home on the 800 block of South 12th Street. Na'Mylah's stepfather reportedly called her biological father, who then called Saginaw Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
allthatsinteresting.com
85-Year-Old Florida Man Arrested After Trying To Buy A Child In A Grocery Store For $100,000
Hellmuth Kolb of Port Orange, Florida, approached Lauren Benning and her young daughter in a Winn-Dixie supermarket, followed the two out to the parking lot, and offered a large sum of cash in exchange for the child. Police in Port Orange, Florida arrested an 85-year-old man on Aug. 16, 2022,...
US Marshals capture their most wanted man
A man with the highest bounty ever put in place by the US Marshals Service has been captured by police in El Salvador six years after he went on the run. Raymond “RJ” McLeod, 36, was found living in Sonsonate, a city of around 71,000 people, about 12 miles (20km) from the Pacific Ocean. In April of last year, the Marshals put Mr McLeod on their “Most Wanted” list of the top 15 fugitives. They issued an offer of $50,000 for information prompting his arrest, twice the usual amount. The bodybuilder is a suspect in the 2016 murder of...
Woman Who Filmed Police Savagely Beating Arkansas Man Testifies That Cops Started it
Earlier this week BOSSIP reported on a viral video from Arkansas that showed three police officers viciously beating a man who clearly isn’t fighting back. Subsequently, the officers have been suspended while an investigation is pending. Today, DailyMail spoke directly to the woman who recorded the incident with her...
PICTURED: Mother, 28, and her eight-year-old son who were found dead in a car submerged in pond near RAF base
A mother and her eight-year-old son, who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond near an RAF base, were pictured for the first time today. Vivien Radocz, 28, and young Milan Radocz, both of Stamford, Lincolnshire, were discovered in a blue Ford Focus in the water to the rear of RAF Wittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideedition.com
Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police
Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said. Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said. The man and...
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Florida woman found dead after pack of dogs bites her a hundred times, authorities say
A 69-year-old Florida woman was found dead Sunday along a road with more than 100 dog bites, according to authorities and a local report. Shirley Johnson was walking home from her son’s house on Bonifay Gritney Road in Holmes County on Saturday evening when three dogs attacked her, Holmes County Sheriff John Tate told WJHG-TV.
Woman found dead in her bed ‘with facial injuries’ had called cops to her house a month ago as detectives return to find rooms covered in blood
A woman found dead in her bed with significant facial injuries had called police to her home a month ago with detectives now returning to the house to investigate her 'suspicious' death. Queensland Police confirmed it was speaking to the 56-year-old woman's defacto partner, 58, after her body was found...
Traveling nurse, 52, is charged with murdering veteran, 97, 'after illegally administering shot of "something special" and disabling his oxygen machine'
A nurse in Kentucky has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully killing a 97-year-old World War 2 after she allegedly administered a sedative she said was 'something special' and disabled his oxygen monitoring machine. Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted Monday on murder charges for the death of James Morris, a patient...
Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time. Under the Safe […]
California Mom Found Dead With Her Throat Slashed After Failing To Show Up To Family Dinner
It had seemed like Katherine “Kit” Mordick’s very own happily ever after. Kit met her future husband, Gregory Mordick, at California’s Disneyland, where they both worked at the “It’s A Small World" attraction. The gentle, quiet guy — who taled of his college degree...
Comments / 0