ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Beyond Scared Straight' star Ashley Tropez, 24, is found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside an abandoned house she was squatting in

Troubled reality TV star Ashley Tropez has been found dead in an abandoned California home at 24 years of age after suffering 'traumatic injuries'. The former teen star of 'Beyond Scared Straight', a show that took teenagers to prisons in an effort to scare them into behaving better, was found dead on Friday inside a derelict home in Victorville, CA, local police said.
VICTORVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
insideedition.com

Body Found Inside Car Left at North Carolina Police Station, Man Arrested in Connection With Murder

A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after a woman’s body was discovered in the trunk of a car in the parking lot of a local police station, WRAL reported. Terrance J’Von Hartsfield was arrested in connection with the murder of Jacqueline Beckwith, as well as for possession of firearm by felon by the Youngsville Police Department, WRAL reported.
truecrimedaily

14-year-old Michigan teen accused of killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister

SAGINAW, Mich. (TCD) -- A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister. According to MLive.com, 10-year-old Na'Mylah Turner-Moore was reported missing Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6:15 a.m. because she was not at her stepfather's home on the 800 block of South 12th Street. Na'Mylah's stepfather reportedly called her biological father, who then called Saginaw Police.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairfield Township Police
The Independent

US Marshals capture their most wanted man

A man with the highest bounty ever put in place by the US Marshals Service has been captured by police in El Salvador six years after he went on the run. Raymond “RJ” McLeod, 36, was found living in Sonsonate, a city of around 71,000 people, about 12 miles (20km) from the Pacific Ocean. In April of last year, the Marshals put Mr McLeod on their “Most Wanted” list of the top 15 fugitives. They issued an offer of $50,000 for information prompting his arrest, twice the usual amount. The bodybuilder is a suspect in the 2016 murder of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Traveling nurse, 52, is charged with murdering veteran, 97, 'after illegally administering shot of "something special" and disabling his oxygen machine'

A nurse in Kentucky has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully killing a 97-year-old World War 2 after she allegedly administered a sedative she said was 'something special' and disabled his oxygen monitoring machine. Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted Monday on murder charges for the death of James Morris, a patient...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAV News 3

Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time.  Under the Safe […]
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy