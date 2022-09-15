Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuWadsworth, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Mom charged with OVI, child endangering: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI and child endangering: I-90 A witness called the police department at 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 to report a white Infinity was swerving and nearly striking other vehicles on I-90 westbound, according to the Westlake Police Department. The vehicle exited the highway on Crocker Road...
OVI suspect said he was driving slowly to be safe: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Clague Road. An officer at 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 27 was driving northbound on Clague Road from I-480 when he encountered a line of cars traveling northbound at 26 mph in a 35-mph zone. At the front of the line of cars was a...
Police investigate recent vehicle thefts and attempted thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Grand theft vehicle: Clifton Boulevard. A female resident of Clifton Boulevard called the police department at 3:41 p.m. on Sept. 7 to report her vehicle, which had been parked on Clifton, was now missing. Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. An apartment resident called the police at 12:55...
25YO man arrested in connection with homicide of 50YO Akron woman
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with the homicide of a 50-year-old woman, according to a news release from Akron Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged in murder of Akron woman
The suspect wanted for the murder of an Akron woman in April is in custody.
Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter
On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
Boy, 17, shot in calf while walking on Chagrin Boulevard: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 8:40 p.m. Sept. 13, officers were dispatched to Southpointe Hospital, 20000 Harvard Road, where a 17-year-old Shaker Heights boy reported that, while walking in the 17000 block of Chagrin Boulevard, someone fired a gun at him. The bullet grazed the boy’s calf. The wound was non-life threatening. The...
Suspected car thief crashes: North Ridgeville police blotter
On September 2, police located a car that had been reported stolen from Brooklyn Police Department. The driver fled when the officer attempted to stop him and crashed. He was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, reckless operation, weapons under disability, cocaine possession and failure to comply. Drunk driving:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood. Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner...
2 Maple Heights teens charged in multiple Northeast Ohio carjackings that took place on same day
CLEVELAND — A federal grand jury has indicted two Maple Heights teens on charges related to multiple Northeast Ohio carjackings that all too place on the same day last month. Donteze Congress and Thomas J.D. Williams, both 18, are accused of stealing cars in Cuyahoga Falls, Solon, and Streetsboro...
Charges filed in gated community road rage incident: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Traffic altercation, menacing, disorderly conduct: Sterling Drive. Police charged a Pepper Pike man, 63, three days after an alleged Sept. 13 road rage incident inside the Sterling Lakes gated community, in which he is accused of following a resident, 33, all the way home. At that point, the suspect reportedly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$5,000 reward being offered for information on man wanted for aggravated robbery in Garfield Heights, Independence and Rocky River
CLEVELAND — Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for a man wanted in the Cleveland area after a string of carjackings. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 20-year-old...
Arson investigators called to McDonald’s
Arson investigators have been called to the scene of a fire in Cleveland's Slavic Village.
Drunk man screams while lying in street: University Heights Police Blotter
At 3:40 a.m. Sept. 11, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cranston Road on a report of a man lying in the street, screaming. Officers found the intoxicated man, 33, of University Heights, and arrested him for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault and two counts of endangering children.
Wrong-way driver on Richmond Road arrested for OVI: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 1:40 a.m. Sept. 10, an officer stopped a car that was being operated on the wrong side of the road at Richmond and Harvard roads. The driver, a Cleveland woman, 54, was found to be intoxicated. Police arrested her for OVI and a marked lanes violation. Grand theft: Deptford...
Neighbor feud, threats could lead to criminal charges in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Neighbors on Richard Drive engaged in a loud argument that alarmed and disturbed those living around them at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30. The primary parties were a Richard Drive man, 43, and his neighbor, 29. When police arrived, the men and their wives, along with a guest of the younger man, were shouting at each other from their yards.
Dirt bike rider caught in Cleveland crackdown sent to prison
The FOX 8 I-Team watched this week as a county judge sent a dirt bike rider to prison after he got caught in a big crackdown on dirt bikes and ATVs taking over Cleveland streets.
Resident robbed walking behind W. Pleasant Valley Road store: Parma Police Blotter
Robbery, W. Pleasant Valley Road: On Aug. 21, police were dispatched behind T.J. Maxx on W. Pleasant Valley Road. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said he was behind the store when a man robbed him. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Fraud, Kenmore Avenue: On Aug....
Man accidentally shoots himself in hand: Brook Park Police Blotter
A Birchcroft man, 38, accidentally shot his right hand at about 5 p.m. Aug. 4 while trying to clean his 9mm semiautomatic handgun in his basement. The man drove himself to Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights and called police about the shooting. He said his right hand had...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 3