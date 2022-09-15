Read full article on original website
White House to announce actions targeting ‘hate-fueled violence’ at summit
President Biden will address a summit on Thursday aimed at combating “hate-fueled violence” as the White House and technology platforms announce actions intended to prevent and respond to acts of religious and racial intolerance. Biden will host dozens of elected officials from both parties, as well as community...
White House hosts summit to address hate-based violence
President Biden on Thursday is hosting a summit at the White House aimed at addressing and combating hate-based violence in the U.S. The event, titled "United We Stand," will honor communities recovering from hate-based incidents like the 2016 Orlando Pulse Nightclub attack and the 2019 Walmart attack in El Paso, NPR reports.
White House announces updates from tech companies to combat violent extremism
YouTube, Twitch, Microsoft and Meta launched updates aimed at combating violent extremism online, the White House announced Thursday as part of a summit to counter hate-fueled violence. The updates come after pressure from the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress and state offices on tech platforms to revamp their policies...
Kamala Harris roasted for traveling to promote climate policy: ‘Hope you’re flying coach’
Vice President Kamala Harris was roasted Wednesday for her announcement on Twitter that she was flying to Buffalo, New York, to promote the administration's action on climate change. Critics slammed the vice president for using an aircraft to travel at the event in person, thus adding unnecessary CO2 into the...
McEnany, 'Outnumbered' hosts roast Kamala Harris' border claim: 'What a total insult to Americans'
"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that VP Kamala Harris' refusal to admit problems with the southern border is "a total insult" to American citizens. KAMALA HARRIS: What a total insult to the American citizen. Saying the border is secure is like being in the middle of a category-five hurricane, the wind is whipping around you, the rain is coming on your face, the sky is pitch black. But you say, Kamala Harris, it's sunny out. Okay. We know it's not sunny out. We know we're in the middle of a raging hurricane. Ask yourself, does this sound secure when you have 2 million encounters on the southern border in this fiscal year? That is two times the last administration when fentanyl is pouring across the southern border. In fact, that Wall Street Journal explosive piece we went through two weeks ago, how two Mexican drug cartels came to dominate America's fentanyl supply. It's coming from Mexico. There were 685 migrant deaths this year. That is double once again, the last administration, not to mention the terror watch list where we have nearly 60 people who have crossed and who are on the terror watch list. Does this sound secure to you? I do not think so. We are in a hurricane right now. It is not sunny out and the American voter will have their die to cast in November on this issue.
VP Harris sharpens attacks on Republicans: 'We refuse to let extremist, so-called leaders dismantle our democracy'
Vice President Kamala Harris sharpened her attacks against Republicans on Saturday at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting, while also touting Democratic accomplishments since she and President Joe Biden took office.
TechSpot
White House consults experts, lays down a six-point plan to increase Big Tech accountability
Forward-looking: A White House meeting held a broad discussion about Big Tech companies, privacy, discrimination and social media, highlighting the risks posed by the online world and preparing six principles to put a far-reaching reform of the technology sector down in actual law proposals. Members of Joe Biden's cabinet, tech...
Social media execs testify on efforts to stop online anti-Semitism
Social media executives explained on Friday efforts to combat hate on their platforms at the first hearing of the Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Anti-Semitism.
