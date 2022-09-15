ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House hosts summit to address hate-based violence

President Biden on Thursday is hosting a summit at the White House aimed at addressing and combating hate-based violence in the U.S. The event, titled "United We Stand," will honor communities recovering from hate-based incidents like the 2016 Orlando Pulse Nightclub attack and the 2019 Walmart attack in El Paso, NPR reports.
McEnany, 'Outnumbered' hosts roast Kamala Harris' border claim: 'What a total insult to Americans'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that VP Kamala Harris' refusal to admit problems with the southern border is "a total insult" to American citizens. KAMALA HARRIS: What a total insult to the American citizen. Saying the border is secure is like being in the middle of a category-five hurricane, the wind is whipping around you, the rain is coming on your face, the sky is pitch black. But you say, Kamala Harris, it's sunny out. Okay. We know it's not sunny out. We know we're in the middle of a raging hurricane. Ask yourself, does this sound secure when you have 2 million encounters on the southern border in this fiscal year? That is two times the last administration when fentanyl is pouring across the southern border. In fact, that Wall Street Journal explosive piece we went through two weeks ago, how two Mexican drug cartels came to dominate America's fentanyl supply. It's coming from Mexico. There were 685 migrant deaths this year. That is double once again, the last administration, not to mention the terror watch list where we have nearly 60 people who have crossed and who are on the terror watch list. Does this sound secure to you? I do not think so. We are in a hurricane right now. It is not sunny out and the American voter will have their die to cast in November on this issue.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kari Lake echoes Trump rhetoric on immigrants; Park service pledges to work with tribes; Easy lasagna recipe

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Kari Lake echoed former President Donald Trump's words that prompted a firestorm in 2015 by casting all immigrants as criminals. The park service's new guidelines for tribal co-stewardship in parklands includes stronger protections for sacred and culturally...
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

