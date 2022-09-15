Read full article on original website
Marilyn Boomgaarden
Marilyn Boomgaarden, 90, formerly of Dell Rapids, S.D. died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at St. Luke’s Home in Dickinson, N.D. A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Jasper. Inurnment will be held at the Jasper Cemetery. Kahler-Brende Funeral Home...
Mike and Kathy Hachmann and their son and daughter-in-law Allan and Peyton Hachmann received this year’s Outstanding Conservationist Award. The Pipestone County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors chose them to receive this year’s award during its Aug. 11 meeting. Laura DeBeer, regional water specialist with the SWCD, said the board chose the Hachmanns because they are […]
Sibley-Ocheyedan comes home for 2022
SIBLEY—Sibley-Ocheyedan took in an array of activities to celebrate homecoming. A home cross country meet and volleyball game added chances to cheer on the Generals prior to Friday’s football game. Owen Hayenga-Johnson and Jadyn Jensen were crowded homecoming king and queen during the coronation ceremony last Wednesday. A...
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
South Dakota teachers comment on social studies standards
We're hearing for the first time from current South Dakota teachers about the new social studies content standards proposed by the Department of Education.
Tearing down and repurposing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Buildings get torn down all the time, but it’s not every day that almost every single piece of material is salvaged and repurposed. That’s what is happening to a former cabinetry building just outside of Harrisburg. Noteboom RV in Harrisburg bought this building...
Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls
Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
Portions of Sioux Falls Were Literally a Dumpster Fire on Tuesday Night
It's not uncommon these days to hear the term "dumpster fire" used to describe the way things are going in the country and in society in general right now. On Tuesday night here in Sioux Falls, we literally had a series of dumpster fires burning in parts of the city.
Changes Coming to 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in Sioux Falls is getting a new look. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the traffic pattern on 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue will change beginning Monday (September 19). One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with...
Pinnacle: Most decorated athlete in school history, Bree (Woelber) Makepeace to be inducted into Pipestone-Jasper Athletic Hall of Fame
Affectionately given the nicknames of ‘birdy’ and ‘pre-teen’ by her older relay teammates in her first varsity season on the Pipestone Area track & field team, Class of 2022 Pipestone-Jasper Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Bree (Woelber) Makepeace perhaps should have been given the moniker ‘butter,’ as the 2011 PAS graduate was not only smooth but also spread her abundant talents over every hurdle and across each all-weather surface she stepped onto during her lengthy and highly-successful career.
Mike Lindell’s FBI phone seizure tied to Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In August 2021, Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium at the Military Alliance brought Sioux Falls into the spotlight as politicians and I-T professionals reviewed Lindell’s claim that voting machines were hacked in previous elections. Although the data presented was found to be...
Mystery at Lake Sarah
Surrounded by slowly developing and worrisome white caps, a group of workers methodically but surely pulled a sports car with tabs from November 2003 from the bottom of Lake Sarah on Thursday. The process, which took more than three hours to complete, ended in front of a small crowd gathered...
Sioux Falls meth dealer sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls meth dealer now knows his fate. Oleg Vasiliyvich Manuylo, age 30, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Manuylo knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to distribute...
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
State plane may have flown to Noem family wedding
On May 30, 2019, Governor Noem, along with six other passengers, set off from Pierre in the state's King Air 200 plane. They landed in Custer State Park, before heading to Vermillion, Aberdeen, and back to Custer State Park before returning to Pierre.
2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
Attempted break-in leads to shots fired in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in custody following an attempted break-in that led to shots being fired in Sioux Falls. It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of South Baha Avenue, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.
Family dispute in Sioux Falls leaves one woman dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A family dispute is southwest Sioux Falls this morning left one woman dead. According to Officer Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police were called to an apartment for a family dispute. They knocked and entered partially when the suspect shot at them. Officers grabbed a five-year-old child who was near the door and left the apartment. Reinforcement was requested with multiple agencies responding. During negotiations, another child was heard inside. Law enforcement was also made aware that the suspect had called somebody saying he shot the woman. SWAT then entered the apartment to check on the woman and child. The suspect turned the gun on himself when the SWAT team entered. The woman was found dead. The other child was not harmed. The suspect has been taken to a hospital.
Council to whittle down initial 17 percent levy increase
The Pipestone City Council during a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 took its first look at the projected 2023 budget of $11,970,678, which would be an increase of 8.57 percent, and levy of $2,777,003, which would be a 17 percent increase. Council members discussed several options to reduce the levy before they must approve a preliminary levy, which must be done by Sept. 30.
