ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Tyreek Hill Sends A Message To Patrick Mahomes While Watching Chiefs vs. Chargers

Tyreek Hill left Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs during the offseason. It appears he may regret that decision. Hill sent a message to Mahomes while watching the Chiefs battle the Los Angeles Chargers this Thursday night. He clearly misses playing with No. 15. "Good ball 15," he said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Philadelphia, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
AthlonSports.com

Here's How To Watch Tonight's Chiefs vs. Chargers Game On Prime Video

Tonight's Thursday night game between Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium is not on cable television. The AFC West battle is currently being broadcast on Prime Video. To watch the game, you must download the Prime Video app. The other requirement is an Amazon Prime account....
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, spread, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model that is 139-98

The Los Angeles Chargers will attempt to prove they are legitimate challengers for the AFC West title when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers haven't won the division crown since 2009, when they resided in San Diego, but they have posted victories in their last two trips to Kansas City. The Chiefs, who are 65-57-1 in the all-time series, have finished atop the AFC West each of the last six seasons. Los Angeles (1-0) opened the 2022 NFL season with a 24-19 home victory against division-rival Las Vegas, while Kansas City (1-0) routed the Cardinals 44-21 in Arizona.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

LeSean McCoy: Chiefs Got Lucky Against Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 2-0 on the season Thursday night, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at home. Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy shared his assessment of the Chargers-Chiefs game on FS1's Speak this Friday afternoon. McCoy, who played for the Chiefs during the 2019 season, believes they...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Chiefs#Sports Betting#American Football Betting#This Fanduel Pa Sign#The Philadelphia Eagles#Afc#Ct#Wv Fanduel Pa#Cardinals
Popculture

'Thursday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs

The NFL officially begins a new era tonight. Thursday Night Football will no longer air on Fox or the NFL Network as Amazon struck a deal with the NFL last year to stream the game exclusively on Prime Video. Tonight's game will be the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a kickoff time of 8:15 p.m. ET. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy