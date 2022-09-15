The Los Angeles Chargers will attempt to prove they are legitimate challengers for the AFC West title when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers haven't won the division crown since 2009, when they resided in San Diego, but they have posted victories in their last two trips to Kansas City. The Chiefs, who are 65-57-1 in the all-time series, have finished atop the AFC West each of the last six seasons. Los Angeles (1-0) opened the 2022 NFL season with a 24-19 home victory against division-rival Las Vegas, while Kansas City (1-0) routed the Cardinals 44-21 in Arizona.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO