Military

Daily Mail

Parents accuse school of turning into a 'military' camp after uniform crackdown with a hall-full of students put in isolation for breaking strict rules

A high school in Stoke-on-Trent has been accused of turning into a 'military camp' as new uniform rules meant pupils were put into isolation rooms and missed lessons. The crackdown at Moorside High School in Werrington has targeted make up, banned skirts being made of the wrong material and focuses on footwear - saying shoes must not look like trainers or have embellishments.
MILITARY
#Shoes#Military Camp#An Education#Nike Air Forces#Nikes#Moorside High School
Daily Mail

Traveling nurse, 52, is charged with murdering veteran, 97, 'after illegally administering shot of "something special" and disabling his oxygen machine'

A nurse in Kentucky has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully killing a 97-year-old World War 2 after she allegedly administered a sedative she said was 'something special' and disabled his oxygen monitoring machine. Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted Monday on murder charges for the death of James Morris, a patient...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

P-plate driver, 18, is hospitalised over horror crash that killed his five teenage passengers - three girls and two boys from the same school - when their ute hit a tree and was 'torn to shreds'

Five teenagers are dead and an 18-year-old P-plate driver will be interviewed by police after a horror car crash as the 'best friend' of a victim fights back tears at the scene. The Nissan Navara veered off the road and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town...
ACCIDENTS
Distractify

17-Year-Old Quits Dunkin’ Donuts After Being Forced to Close Store by Herself in Viral TikTok

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a number of US industries that have found themselves in a bit of an employment pickle: keeping businesses staffed is becoming increasingly difficult for particular lines of work. While there seems to be a growing number of folks across the board who have voiced displeasure with their jobs in general and have walked out the door as part of the "great resignation," data shows that some lines of work have been harder by this phenomenon than others.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’

A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
EDUCATION
Tyla

Boy, 11, told Back To School range shoes are 'unacceptable'

A mum has spoken out after claiming her 11-year-old son was told his shoes were 'unacceptable' for school, despite the fact they're from Asda's 'Back to School' range. The mum-of-four, who chose not to be named, said Paignton Academy in Devon won't allow her son to wear the new shoes as they don't follow the rules, which were updated in April.
U.K.
Briana B.

Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Voices: My five-year-old son came home from school in tears and said he ‘hated’ his Afro hair

I’m a father of two — my son Jaden is seven and my daughter Ava is three. Now, as a man who has experienced racism in my childhood, I’d like to think that, since then, change has occurred when it comes to racism and feeling visible in the classroom.However, just one week into my son’s first days at school, I was rudely awakened and reminded that in 25 years, change hasn’t been as quick as I or any parent would like. I remember him coming home from school and realising that he was really upset. In tears, he said to...
SOCIETY

