The Conversation U.S.

Railroads and unions reach deal to avert devastating strike, keeping America's trains and the economy on track – for now

Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. Recent fears of a railroad strike may have changed that. After 20 straight hours of negotiations, brokered by President Joe Biden, U.S. railroads on Sept. 15, 2022, reached a tentative agreement with their unions to avert a devastating strike that had the potential to grind freight rail activity to a halt, worsen already sky-high inflation and drive the economy into a recession. The costs of a possible work stoppage were already becoming apparent, as some railroads stopped taking certain hazardous goods,...
The Hill

5 ways the rail strike could worsen inflation

With thousands of railroad workers potentially striking on Friday, the economy is expected to take another hit as major supply lines are cut off across the country. Shipments of grain, oil and even car parts are likely to be impacted by the strike, forcing more delays on national transportation lines amid existing supply chain disruptions.
The Week

The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained

It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
The Week

The rail strike that wasn't

It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Reuters

Biden, unions, rail executives struggle for deal as shutdown looms

DETROIT/LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Biden administration officials hosted labor contract talks late on Wednesday to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, but one small union rejected a deal and Amtrak canceled all long-distance passenger trips.
The Guardian

TheStreet

Crude-Oil Prices Fall as Railroad Strike Averted

Railroad unions agreed to a deal, averting a massive strike that would have snarled supply chains and halted the supply of key and essential commodities such as grain and ethanol, which is blended with gasoline. The tentative agreement is awaiting a ratification vote from 60,000 union members who work for...
The Conversation U.S.

Lengthy railroad workers strike could be devastating, as trains play a central role in keeping US economy on track

Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. An impending railroad strike will likely change that. Unless an agreement is reached by close of business on Sept. 15, 2022 – or the Biden administration forces negotiations to continue – freight rail activity in the U.S. could quickly grind to a halt as tens of thousands of railroad workers prepare to walk off their jobs. At least one union has already declared it plans to go on strike beginning Sept. 29. Even before a possible work stoppage, some...
