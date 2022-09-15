Read full article on original website
Related
Railroads and unions reach deal to avert devastating strike, keeping America's trains and the economy on track – for now
Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. Recent fears of a railroad strike may have changed that. After 20 straight hours of negotiations, brokered by President Joe Biden, U.S. railroads on Sept. 15, 2022, reached a tentative agreement with their unions to avert a devastating strike that had the potential to grind freight rail activity to a halt, worsen already sky-high inflation and drive the economy into a recession. The costs of a possible work stoppage were already becoming apparent, as some railroads stopped taking certain hazardous goods,...
5 ways the rail strike could worsen inflation
With thousands of railroad workers potentially striking on Friday, the economy is expected to take another hit as major supply lines are cut off across the country. Shipments of grain, oil and even car parts are likely to be impacted by the strike, forcing more delays on national transportation lines amid existing supply chain disruptions.
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of potential freight rail shutdown
Although Amtrak is not involved in the labor dispute, the move is more fallout from an ongoing stalemate between freight rail companies and unions.
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How an attendance policy brought the U.S. to the brink of a nationwide rail strike
Freight rail workers had threatened to strike Friday. The unions were unhappy about a policy that penalizes workers who take unscheduled time off, including for medical needs.
America’s Railroads Are in Trouble–With or Without a Strike
A potential strike by railroad workers has been averted, but customers and executives say that the industry needs an overhaul
U.S. railroad unions warn of cargo delays as contract deadline looms
LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Two unions negotiating contracts for almost 60,000 workers at major U.S. freight railways on Sunday said those employers are halting shipments of some cargo to gain leverage ahead of this week's deadline to secure labor agreements.
Tentative railway labor agreement reached, averting a strike, Biden says
A strike could have halted shipments of food and fuel at a cost of $2 billion a day.
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden jumps into rail dispute to avert possible strike
Freight and passenger rail service is already being affected by anticipation of a possible work stoppage as early as Friday.
AOL Corp
‘Amtrak Joe’ averts rail strike with last-minute deal after months of negotiations
WASHINGTON — On July 12, a dozen unions representing 115,000 freight railroad workers voted to strike over pay and labor conditions, a move that would disrupt supply chains and imperil travel, since Amtrak shares track with freight carriers in much of the country. In stepped President Biden, once known...
Factbox-Last-minute deal by U.S. railroads, unions shifts focus to road ahead
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Major U.S. freight railroads and unions representing 115,000 workers secured a tentative deal after 20 hours of intense talks brokered by the Biden administration to avert a shutdown.
Biden announces tentative deal to avert rail strike that threatened massive disruption
The White House has struck a tentative deal to avoid a rail strike that threatened major disruptions across the United States, with freight workers securing a key demand under its terms, President Joe Biden said Thursday morning. The tentative pact highlights the labor movement’s growing influence under an administration that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Biden to ‘blame’ for what could’ve been a ‘disastrous’ railroad strike: Freedom Foundation CEO
After President Biden took a victory lap in averting a looming railroad worker strike that could have cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day, one workers’ rights executive is putting the onus on the president for causing the conflict to begin with. "What you can blame is the...
The rail strike that wasn't
It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Biden, unions, rail executives struggle for deal as shutdown looms
DETROIT/LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Biden administration officials hosted labor contract talks late on Wednesday to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, but one small union rejected a deal and Amtrak canceled all long-distance passenger trips.
Rail deal awaits workers' sign-off as strike fears wane
A tentative agreement was announced in the early hours of Thursday morning after a marathon negotiating session in Washington.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Supply chain concerns grow as deadline for freight rail strike looms
Business groups and political officials are growing increasingly concerned about the potential for a freight rail strike that could further snarl the country’s supply chains this holiday season if a union contract dispute can’t be resolved. A 30-day moratorium that has so far forestalled a strike is set...
Xi Jinping by Stefan Aust and Adrian Geiges; China After Mao by Frank Dikötter review – power and how to keep it
There are a number of problems with a tag line like “the most powerful man in the world,” the subtitle of this biography of Xi Jinping by German journalists Stefan Aust and Adrian Geiges, its publication shrewdly timed for the imminent confirmation of its subject’s third term in office, expected at next month’s party congress. For one thing, it begs more questions than it answers; it invites comparisons that can be deceptive, and it takes the display of power at face value. The reader would be wise to approach such claims with a degree of caution.
Crude-Oil Prices Fall as Railroad Strike Averted
Railroad unions agreed to a deal, averting a massive strike that would have snarled supply chains and halted the supply of key and essential commodities such as grain and ethanol, which is blended with gasoline. The tentative agreement is awaiting a ratification vote from 60,000 union members who work for...
Lengthy railroad workers strike could be devastating, as trains play a central role in keeping US economy on track
Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. An impending railroad strike will likely change that. Unless an agreement is reached by close of business on Sept. 15, 2022 – or the Biden administration forces negotiations to continue – freight rail activity in the U.S. could quickly grind to a halt as tens of thousands of railroad workers prepare to walk off their jobs. At least one union has already declared it plans to go on strike beginning Sept. 29. Even before a possible work stoppage, some...
Comments / 0