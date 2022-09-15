Read full article on original website
Yankees: 3 reasons why New York will win 2022 World Series
The New York Yankees have not won a World Series crown since 2009. Their rosters have been one of the most talented over the last several years, but they have failed to translate it to consistent wins in the postseason. This time around though, it could be a different story.
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Keith McPherson is done with Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
On the latest episode of the BXB podcast, Keith McPherson is joined by C-Mac, filling in for Sweeny Murti and discussing the lack of production from Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Red Sox infield prospect Chase Meidroth gets pro career off to strong start with Low-A Salem
Chase Meidroth, who the Red Sox selected in the fourth round of this summer’s draft out of the University of San Diego, ended his first professional season on a strong note with Low-A Salem. After being scouted by J.J. Altobelli and signing with Boston for $272,500, Meidroth appeared in...
Aaron Boone ejection is every Yankees fan reacting to Frankie Montas start
You want to blame Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s eighth-inning error? Go ahead. The offense going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 runners on base? Yup! Keep it coming! The bullpen was terrible. Frankie Montas was worse. The New York Yankees blew it against the Milwaukee Brewers and were bad.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Joe Benigno: Mets 'never getting to the World Series' if they don't win division
Joe Benigno says the Mets can kiss their World Series hopes goodbye if they don’t finish the job and win the National League East over the Braves.
Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani AL MVP race draws honest take from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has weighed in on the contentious American League MVP race between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. After finishing as the runner-up behind Ohtani last season, Guerrero knows better than anyone what is required to outdo the Angels star in MVP voting. Via Hector Gomez, Guerrero said that he believes Judge should be the 2022 AL MVP, despite Ohtani’s incredible numbers on both sides of the ball.
Luis Severino goes 4 1/3 in rehab outing, could rejoin Yankees Wednesday
Severino threw 56 pitches at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday night, and it looks like he will rejoin the Yankees to pitch Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
Aaron Judge's MVP case: A transcendent performance to save Yankees' season
Let's get one thing straight: There will be no Shohei Ohtani slander within these virtual pages. Even debates such as the American League MVP race deserve a dash of nuance. There's a lot of absurdism involved in any MVP discussion, but the most unfortunate side effect of this annual circus is how the conversation usually ends up with people downplaying and nitpicking fabulous seasons. You will not find that here.
Projecting the Yankees starting pitching rotation in the playoffs
The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in a two-game series this week prior to heading to Milwaukee. The Bombers have won 8 of their last 10 games, finally showing the offensive prowess expected of them. However, their starting pitching has also been adequate during this stretch, and...
Sandy Alderson Will Step Down As Mets President Once Team Finds Replacement
Sandy Alderson will shift to a new role as special advisor to Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen.
