ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani AL MVP race draws honest take from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has weighed in on the contentious American League MVP race between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. After finishing as the runner-up behind Ohtani last season, Guerrero knows better than anyone what is required to outdo the Angels star in MVP voting. Via Hector Gomez, Guerrero said that he believes Judge should be the 2022 AL MVP, despite Ohtani’s incredible numbers on both sides of the ball.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarke Schmidt
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge's MVP case: A transcendent performance to save Yankees' season

Let's get one thing straight: There will be no Shohei Ohtani slander within these virtual pages. Even debates such as the American League MVP race deserve a dash of nuance. There's a lot of absurdism involved in any MVP discussion, but the most unfortunate side effect of this annual circus is how the conversation usually ends up with people downplaying and nitpicking fabulous seasons. You will not find that here.
MLB
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees starting pitching rotation in the playoffs

The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in a two-game series this week prior to heading to Milwaukee. The Bombers have won 8 of their last 10 games, finally showing the offensive prowess expected of them. However, their starting pitching has also been adequate during this stretch, and...
BRONX, NY
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy