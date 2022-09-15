Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains
A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
First Alert Forecast: Bright skies and a touch warmer
The final weekend of summer is looking good! Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temps in the mid to upper 70s.It stays quiet tonight with lows in the 60s. Temps warm up tomorrow into the mid and upper 80s!If you're looking to squeeze in another beach day, Sunday looks fantastic. Most of us stay dry, but a few late day showers are possible far to the north, especially in the Catskills. The humidity also creeps up a bit.Monday will bring a better chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon and evening, but it's far from a washout.Have a great weekend!
Narcity
BC's Fall Weather Forecast Shows Snow Might Come Early & Get Ready For A Ton Of Rain
The B.C. weather forecast for the upcoming fall season is looking rainy, stormy, chilly and possibly even snowy. The weather last fall brought devastating floods to the province, and a Pacific storm track is expected to bring "above-normal rainfall," this year. According to AccuWeather's 2022 Canada fall forecast, the conditions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Alert Forecast: High 80s and humid, thunderstorms possible
Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area. While the humidity is up a bit, it still won't be oppressive like a couple weeks ago.Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a stray pop-up storm around, mainly to the north and west.Any isolated showers or storms dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city.Sunday is a mainly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Any shower activity holds off until late Sunday night. Temps tomorrow won't be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Monday will bring our best chance at some much-needed rain around here. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. It won't be raining non-stop, but you'll run into on and off downpours.It'll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.After some lingering showers or a storm on Tuesday, things turn drier and warmer again heading into the second part of next week. Have a great weekend!
Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Fiona and new Atlantic disturbance
Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Fiona to move west over the next couple of days, passing over the Leeward Islands, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona was about 265 miles east of Leeward Islands Friday morning, moving west at about 15 mph, according to a Friday morning update from the hurricane center. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
The Weather Channel
September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect
Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered showers, overcast skies to close out weekend
Apart from fewer scattered showers, Sunday is expected to look just like Saturday: overcast and slightly gloomy....
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, flood risk through afternoon
Alert: Red Alert today for periods of rain which could be heavy at times. Flooding and flash flooding are possible. Advisory: Flood Watch until 5 PM for the entire area.Forecast: Today we're expecting widespread showers/rain with isolated to scattered bouts of heavy rain. That said, there's a risk of flooding and flash flooding around the area through mid to late afternoon. For tonight, we'll see some showers/rain around the area, but it won't be quite as organized. Then into tomorrow, we'll see some lingering showers, but again, they won't be as organized with only an isolated downpour or two.Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 80.
Nice today; humidity returns this weekend
The humidity we’re so used to will return this weekend. Expect temperatures to move upward into the 80’s with even a few 90’s present.
First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous weather on tap for Friday
By Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistAlert(s): None.Other advisories: High rip current risk today and tomorrow along the NY/NJ coast Coastal Flood Advisory from 6 PM until midnight along the NY/NJ coast for minor coastal floodingForecast: Friday will be a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be clear, cool and quiet again with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. As for tomorrow, it looks like the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.Looking Ahead: The models are coming in a little more aggressive with the cloud cover and showers on Sunday. That said, we've tweaked the forecast and we're now including at least a slight chance of showers. If the trend continues, we'll likely have to take the precipitation chances up again. As for Monday, it will be more humid with showers/rumbles likely.
Rainy weather over the West leads to flash flooding concerns
More rain is expected for parts of the West on Wednesday, impacting the Great Basin to the northern Rockies. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern, especially for flood-prone areas. The wet weather will shift into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday. The Sunshine State is also in...
NEXT Weather: Here's what you need to know about 3 areas in the Tropics
MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is tracking 3 areas in the Tropics. Here is what you need to know:The disturbance in the central Atlantic has a high potential (80% chance) of cyclone development over the next 5 days as it moves West-Northwestward. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, additional gradual development of this system is expected and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days.Forecast models show it will likely stay to the North of the Lesser Antilles and the Caribbean Islands. A dip in the jet stream is forecast to steer...
Kay weakens to tropical storm, leaves strong rains and winds
MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Kay became a tropical storm as it lost strength in its course along Mexico's Pacific coast Thursday afternoon, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Stormy weather to disrupt holiday plans for portions of Northeast
Following a beautiful start to September across much of the Northeast, AccuWeather forecasters caution that Mother Nature is poised to throw a wrench into holiday weekend plans. A slow-moving area of low pressure is expected to bring deteriorating weather conditions as it moves into the region through the early week....
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Watch Over the Caribbean as Fiona Brings Gusty Winds, Heavy Rains
Following hurricanes Danielle and Earl last week, Tropical Storm Fiona shaped up in the Atlantic on Wednesday night. It is currently moving toward Puerto Rico and the northeastern Caribbean islands, where some areas are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Between Friday and Sunday, Fiona's wind and rain effects are anticipated...
natureworldnews.com
Inclement Weather Possible from the Northeast US to Texas by Mid-Week [NWS]
Inclement weather in the form of heavy rainfall will possibly occur in a vast area from Northeast US to Texas by mid-week, according to the latest forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). Based on previous reports, the occurrence of the heavy showers is likely during afternoon or evening hours.
Narcity
Alberta's Fall Forecast Calls For A Taste Of Early Winter & 'Wild Temperature Swings'
We might have waved goodbye to summer, but Alberta is likely to have a few more weeks of warmer weather this fall before the province gets hit with some big temperature swings and wintery conditions. The Weather Network's Fall Forecast has said while the season gets off to a pretty...
Narcity
Alberta & BC's Weather Forecasts Are Calling For Snow Next Week & It's Supposed To Be Summer
Summer might technically still hanging around but parts of Alberta and B.C. are likely to see some snow next week. The latest forecast from The Weather Network, Western Canada is next in line for some snow as a "strong upper-level trough" brings cooler temperatures and snowy conditions to both Alberta and B.C. next week.
Comments / 0