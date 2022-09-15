Read full article on original website
Blow On This – The Breathalyzer Was Invented in Indiana
According to DrunkDrivingPrevention.com, citing a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly 1.5 million people are arrested for driving under the influence in any given year. While some individuals driving under the influence are easier for law enforcement officers to spot than others based on visual cues such as having a hard time keeping their vehicle in its lane, anyone pulled over for suspected drinking and driving is administered a field sobriety test which includes the use of a device created right here in Indiana — the breathalyzer.
Westminster Village Car Show benefits local veterans organization
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Two months ago, employees at Westminster Village were looking for a way to raise money for the Vigo County Veterans Association. On Sunday, they debuted what they hope is the answer for years to come. Westminster Village hosted their first annual auto and motorcycle show, with about 25 cars registered and […]
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on Dec.16
BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing Dec. 16, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement, the news was shared Friday with hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners. Plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
Closest national parks to Indianapolis
Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection of N. Walnut and E. 12th […]
Propane leak causes evacuations in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near Horizon Health in Paris were temporarily evacuated after a propane leak was detected nearby. According to Horizon Health, the leak was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday on the north edge of Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris, Illinois. Once reported, the Edgar County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency […]
Tri-State scam tries to steal your hard-earned money
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you ever gotten a suspicious text message with a shady link? If you have, it’s always better to be careful and not click it. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be cautious as a recent scam is targeting people in the Tri-State. The text, seen […]
Without state, federal protections, extreme heat puts Indiana farm workers in danger
Summers in Indiana are going to get hotter. And those high heat days are especially dangerous for farm workers and other people who work outside. But right now, there are few laws to protect Indiana farm workers from extreme heat. In August, more than a hundred farm workers filed into...
Who killed Ann? Distant relative still seeking justice 45 years later
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.”
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
New K-9 officer donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Skye, a 6-year-old yellow lab trained in narcotics and tracking, was donated to the Edinburgh Police Department on Friday in honor of fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram.
Tiger triplets make public debut at Indiana zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis zoo debuted three Amur tigers on Friday. Helena, Roman and Nicolas were born in May and were set to make their first public appearance at 9:30 a.m. at the zoo, but the two male cubs were a no-show. According to WTHR, one cub was undergoing medical treatment, and the other chose to stay inside.
10 Years Later: Family of Ed Hataway still searching for answers
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - It has been a decade since Ed Hataway's murder. After all this time, his family is still looking for answers. On Sunday, September 16, 2012, Ed Hataway disappeared from his Olney, Illinois home. When police began investigating, they discovered his door was unlocked and all of...
Fire Investigators Seek Information Six Unexplained Fires in Sullivan County
Fire investigators are seeking information regarding suspicious fires in the town of Shelburn in Sullivan County. There have been six unexplained fires in the area since July 5, 2022. Two of the fires happened within an hour of each other on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. This is an ongoing investigation...
State Fire Marshal investigating 6 unexplained fires in Shelburn
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana State Fire Marshal is looking for information surrounding six fires that have been labeled as “unexplained” in the Shelburn area of Sullivan County. According to a release, there have been six unexplained fires in the area since July 5, with two fires happening within an hour of each […]
Indianapolis once hosted a Confederate prisoner camp
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the fourth of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3...
POLICE: Wrong-way driver arrested in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they took a woman into custody after she drunkenly swerved into the opposite lane of traffic Saturday night. The Jasper Police Department tells us they pulled over a Jeep Gladiator after they saw it driving on the wrong side of the road. A police report states the driver, 48-year-old […]
