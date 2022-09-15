ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Toledo Blade. September 18, 2022. Ohio is celebrating the best bond rating it has received since 1979. Fitch Ratings gives Ohio AAA ratings based on “fiscal reserves and cash balances.” A better bond rating means lower borrowing costs so this is good news for citizens. But we’re not as happy as the DeWine administration.
Editorial Roundup: Michigan

Detroit News. September 16, 2022. Perhaps the lesson from the Legislature’s massive pork barrel spending sprees is this: Leave a billion dollars lying around, and politicians will find a way to spend it, and not always for the benefit of the taxpayers. That is, as long as there’s no way to hold them accountable.
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
Florida State League Playoffs

(Best-of-3) St. Lucie 2, Palm Beach 0. Friday, Sept. 16: Dunedin at Fort Meyers, ppd. Tuesday, Sept. 20: Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. x-Wednesday Sept. 21: Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
California League Playoffs

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 2. Thursday, Sept. 15: Lake Elsinore 10, Inland Empire 8. Tuesday, Sept. 20: Lake Elsinore at Fresno, 9:50 p.m. x-Wednesday, Sept. 21: Fresno vs. Lake Elsinore, 9:50 p.m.
