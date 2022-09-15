ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

abc27.com

Harrisburg Backyard Comedy Show to take place this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, a Midstate man wants to make you laugh!. It all started from his backyard, but it’s really grown over the past few months. Thomas Johnson started his comedy show from his backyard and will be having his comedy show this weekend.
HARRISBURG, PA
Hershey, PA
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Hershey, PA
FOX43.com

York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening

YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County farm opens fall attractions for family fun

LANCASTER, Pa. — With fall just around the corner, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and apple picking season is quickly approaching as well. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Paradise Township, Lancaster County, officially kicked off its fall season Friday. There are more than 60 farm-fun activities and rides, including trains,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Harry Connick Jr.
FOX 43

Primanti Bros opening Hanover location with free sandwich give-away

HANOVER, Pa. — To earn free sandwiches for a year all you have to do is be one of the first 100 customers at Primanti Bros. new location!. Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar is celebrating the opening of its newest location by giving away free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 customers through the door at the new Hanover restaurant, located at 300 Eisenhower Drive.
HANOVER, PA
abc27.com

LIST: Pumpkin patches around the Midstate

(WHTM) — One of the most fun things to do when the fall season arrives, is carving a pumpkin. But before you do that, you need to get your pumpkin first. The Midstate has plenty of options for pumpkin patches. abc27 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches that can get you into the autumn spirit!
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. woman turns 103: 'She cares about people, lives her life, and loves her Lord'

“Romaine is the type of woman who when you ask about her, she turns it around on you and asks how you are doing,” said Sally Acri, friend of lifetime Perry County resident Romaine Shearer, née Sheibley, who turned 103 on Sept. 10. “I wish she would tell me her secret to a long life; she tells me that she cares about people, lives her life, and loves her Lord.”
PERRY COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

ASH'N Cigar & Whiskey Bar to open this month at North Cornwall Commons

ASH’N Cigar & Whiskey Bar is expected to open in the North Cornwall Commons complex by the end of the month. The new cigar bar will be located at 115 Springwood Drive, Suite 100, with hours seven days a week from noon until midnight. As the name suggests, ASH’N Cigar & Whiskey Bar also plans to serve liquor through a license picked up from Gary’s Sports Bar & Grill, now pending with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/17/22)

Dorothy E. “Dot” Wolfe, 88, of Duncannon entered eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Stonebridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Hopewell Twp., Huntingdon County, to Lloyd E. and Olive Almeda (Edwards) Steele. She was a fabulous homemaker. She was a...
DUNCANNON, PA
lebtown.com

Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Lottery $3 million scratch-off ticket sold

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Chester County. The ticket was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date. Winners are advised […]
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

