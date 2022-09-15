Read full article on original website
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Sweet and Savory Fall Treats in Lancaster, PA [Small Business Spotlight]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
This weekend is going to be a fun one. From Oktoberfest in Manheim to Hot Air Balloon Festival in Bird-in-Hand, there are plenty of events around the county for young and old, five of which are highlighted below:
Glass pumpkin festival celebrates art heritage in Chester County
This weekend, you can find sparkling glass pumpkins at this art festival in Chester County, Pennsylvania!
travelawaits.com
My 17 Favorite Experiences At Pennsylvania’s National Apple Harvest Festival
Pennsylvania’s National Apple Harvest Festival is a yearly event held during the first two weekends in October. There are so many fun things to do and see at this festival, from the delicious food to the amazing crafts and vendors. Last year, a relative invited me to attend the...
FOX43.com
York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening
YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
Lancaster County farm opens fall attractions for family fun
LANCASTER, Pa. — With fall just around the corner, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and apple picking season is quickly approaching as well. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Paradise Township, Lancaster County, officially kicked off its fall season Friday. There are more than 60 farm-fun activities and rides, including trains,...
4 Sweet and Savory Fall Treats in Lancaster, PA [Small Business Spotlight]
Are you getting all the good fall vibes yet? As I was strolling around town (and online) the other day, I found four fall treats, all from local, independent shops. There is no better time to consume these goodies than the season when temperatures are dropping and trees are about to transform into a stunning color splash.
Primanti Bros opening Hanover location with free sandwich give-away
HANOVER, Pa. — To earn free sandwiches for a year all you have to do is be one of the first 100 customers at Primanti Bros. new location!. Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar is celebrating the opening of its newest location by giving away free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 customers through the door at the new Hanover restaurant, located at 300 Eisenhower Drive.
abc27.com
LIST: Pumpkin patches around the Midstate
(WHTM) — One of the most fun things to do when the fall season arrives, is carving a pumpkin. But before you do that, you need to get your pumpkin first. The Midstate has plenty of options for pumpkin patches. abc27 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches that can get you into the autumn spirit!
Origin of Popular Nursery Rhyme Is Thought to be West Chester
The popular nursery rhyme “Miss Mary Mack,” which can often be heard on school playgrounds throughout the country, is thought to have originated in West Chester, writes Jacob Uitti for American Songwriter. “Miss Mary Mack,” inspired by a performer in Ephraim Williams’ circus in the 1880s, was originally...
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PA
If I'm going for a donut, I prefer it to be from a local place or a smaller chain store. Lancaster and the surrounding areas have plenty of places to choose between, four of which are mentioned below.
Central Pa. woman turns 103: ‘She cares about people, lives her life, and loves her Lord’
“Romaine is the type of woman who when you ask about her, she turns it around on you and asks how you are doing,” said Sally Acri, friend of lifetime Perry County resident Romaine Shearer, née Sheibley, who turned 103 on Sept. 10. “I wish she would tell me her secret to a long life; she tells me that she cares about people, lives her life, and loves her Lord.”
lebtown.com
ASH’N Cigar & Whiskey Bar to open this month at North Cornwall Commons
ASH’N Cigar & Whiskey Bar is expected to open in the North Cornwall Commons complex by the end of the month. The new cigar bar will be located at 115 Springwood Drive, Suite 100, with hours seven days a week from noon until midnight. As the name suggests, ASH’N Cigar & Whiskey Bar also plans to serve liquor through a license picked up from Gary’s Sports Bar & Grill, now pending with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/17/22)
Dorothy E. “Dot” Wolfe, 88, of Duncannon entered eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Stonebridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Hopewell Twp., Huntingdon County, to Lloyd E. and Olive Almeda (Edwards) Steele. She was a fabulous homemaker. She was a...
Boys cross country: CD’s Roden, East Penn’s Namatka star at Ben Bloser invitational
Saturday afternoon’s Ben Bloser Invitational at Big Spring High School gave the midstate’s cross country runners a chance to test their abilities against some top-level competition on a championship-caliber course—Newville will play host to the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships later this fall. No stranger to battles...
lebtown.com
Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
Mural added as McCormick Riverfront Library expansion and renovations project continues
With the connection made between the McCormick Library and the Haldeman Haly residence next door, interior work now continues on the house with a mural painted by Camp Hill artist Julie Riker. The work is called Marion’s Secret Garden in honor of longtime library supporter Marion Alexander. The mural...
Pennsylvania Lottery $3 million scratch-off ticket sold
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Chester County. The ticket was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date. Winners are advised […]
