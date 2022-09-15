Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
If Guardians make postseason, who would be fourth starting pitcher? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: Who would be the fourth starter after Shane Bieber,...
The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 5 of the high school football season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Already this year there have been jaw dropping high school football performances around the state. From Danny Stoddard breaking Drew Allar’s single-game Medina passing yards record against Avon, to the emergence of Rootstown running back Cody Coontz over the first four weeks, things have been shaping up for an exciting back half of the season.
spectrumnews1.com
Powers collide in OHSAA Game of the Week
OHIO — Akron Hoban and Cleveland St. Ignatius are both very familiar with state titles. The Knights have won five, all coming since 2015. The Wildcats claim 11 crowns, second-most of any Ohio school. Hoban and St. Ignatius are both very familiar with so-called “Holy Wars," which is used...
Twin principals renew football rivalry in Stark County
The Louisville Leopards and the Northwest Indians were once one of the fiercest rivals of Stark County high school athletics.
Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cavs star, dies at 50
The wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas has died.
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 5. This article has been updated with links and recaps. Next: Sept. 24 vs. Rock Creek Christian (Md.) Next: Sept. 23 Hoban at Walsh Jesuit; St. Ignatius at River Rouge (Mich.)
wakr.net
Student Athletes of the Week: Lauren Tonsing & Jack Vojtko Featured
The Student Athlete of the Week segment is powered by NECA-IBEW and Akron Children’s Hospital. This week's athletes are from Archbishop Hoban High School. Lauren Tonsing: Lauren is a two-year varsity captain on the Hoban girls soccer team. She has helped lead the Knights to a 7-2 record and a No. 4 state ranking in Division II. Amid her busy soccer schedule, Lauren maintains a 4.7 GPA and is an important member in many Hoban extracurricular activities. In addition to being an active member of Hoban Student Council and a member of the National Honor Society, she is a peer mentor, active with Hoban Campus Ministry, and a member of the Hoban Leadership team. Lauren is always positive, polite, and friendly. We are lucky to have her confident and encouraging personality as part of the Hoban Family and the Class of 2023.
Week 5 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 5 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the Browns
Calling a QB a "game manager" has a negative connotation. Few teams have a backup QB they trust to guide them for a significant amount of time. It's not an easy thing to do. We see at least one team lose their starting QB every year and immediately panic. The speculation about trades and/or free agent signings starts immediately.
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 5, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 5 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 36, Wooster Triway 0. Senate Athletic League. Glenville 44, Collinwood 0. John Hay 48, John Adams 6. Lincoln-West 33, East Tech 0. Rhodes 38, JFK 14.
cleveland19.com
Inside the Cleveland Browns themed house and car of a retired Chardon school teacher
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anyone who drives around in a Browns themed PT Cruiser is one loyal fan. In fact, Bert Hanson has never let his PT Crusier out of his sight, even when he retired as a Chardon public schools teacher, and decided to move to Arizona with his wife.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
Cleveland Jewish News
Charleys Philly Steaks coming to Solon
Charleys Philly Steaks is preparing to open a location at 34200 Aurora Road in Solon. The space previously housed a Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, which closed in spring 2020. Based in Columbus, Charleys specializes in Philly cheesesteak. It was created by founder and CEO Charley Shin after he tasted his first Philly cheesesteak while attending The Ohio State University in Columbus in 1985. By 1986, he opened Charley’s Steakery, a 450-square-foot space near the Ohio State campus. Now, the fast-casual restaurant has over 650 locations in 46 states and 17 countries.
At 100 and recognized as the world’s oldest practicing physician, this Cleveland doctor is still going strong
CLEVELAND, Ohio — By almost any standard, Dr. Howard Tucker has led an extraordinary life. To call him accomplished is an understatement. To say he has experienced a multitude of adventures doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. The neurologist and WWII Navy veteran has been practicing medicine...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
Cleveland Scene
The Most-Anticipated New Restaurants Coming to Cleveland This Fall and Beyond
There's a whole lot to look forward to later this year and a bit beyond in the Greater Cleveland restaurant scene. Scene dining editor Doug Trattner has all the details on what's opening, expanding and arriving to make this year even tastier than it's already been. Here's what's on tap.
Dave's Hot Chicken to Land on Eastside with New Harvard Park Store
When it opens, it will join locations in Lakewood, Fairview Park and (soon) Ohio City
