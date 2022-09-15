ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Cleveland.com

The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 5 of the high school football season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Already this year there have been jaw dropping high school football performances around the state. From Danny Stoddard breaking Drew Allar’s single-game Medina passing yards record against Avon, to the emergence of Rootstown running back Cody Coontz over the first four weeks, things have been shaping up for an exciting back half of the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Powers collide in OHSAA Game of the Week

OHIO — Akron Hoban and Cleveland St. Ignatius are both very familiar with state titles. The Knights have won five, all coming since 2015. The Wildcats claim 11 crowns, second-most of any Ohio school. Hoban and St. Ignatius are both very familiar with so-called “Holy Wars," which is used...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sports
wakr.net

Student Athletes of the Week: Lauren Tonsing & Jack Vojtko Featured

The Student Athlete of the Week segment is powered by NECA-IBEW and Akron Children’s Hospital. This week's athletes are from Archbishop Hoban High School. Lauren Tonsing: Lauren is a two-year varsity captain on the Hoban girls soccer team. She has helped lead the Knights to a 7-2 record and a No. 4 state ranking in Division II. Amid her busy soccer schedule, Lauren maintains a 4.7 GPA and is an important member in many Hoban extracurricular activities. In addition to being an active member of Hoban Student Council and a member of the National Honor Society, she is a peer mentor, active with Hoban Campus Ministry, and a member of the Hoban Leadership team. Lauren is always positive, polite, and friendly. We are lucky to have her confident and encouraging personality as part of the Hoban Family and the Class of 2023.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 5, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 5 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 36, Wooster Triway 0. Senate Athletic League. Glenville 44, Collinwood 0. John Hay 48, John Adams 6. Lincoln-West 33, East Tech 0. Rhodes 38, JFK 14.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Charleys Philly Steaks coming to Solon

Charleys Philly Steaks is preparing to open a location at 34200 Aurora Road in Solon. The space previously housed a Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, which closed in spring 2020. Based in Columbus, Charleys specializes in Philly cheesesteak. It was created by founder and CEO Charley Shin after he tasted his first Philly cheesesteak while attending The Ohio State University in Columbus in 1985. By 1986, he opened Charley’s Steakery, a 450-square-foot space near the Ohio State campus. Now, the fast-casual restaurant has over 650 locations in 46 states and 17 countries.
SOLON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH

