Los Angeles Times

Buying a home? Get ready for a 6% mortgage

For the first time since 2008, according to a widely watched survey, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed home loan climbed above 6%, marking a dramatic explosion in borrowing costs. The jump — the latest in a series of mortgage rate increases this year — has the potential...
NBC News

Bank of America announces zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages for first-time homebuyers in Black and Hispanic communities nationwide

Bank of America said it is now offering first-time homebuyers in a select group of cities zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages to help grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic/Latino communities. The option will first become available in certain neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. The...
thebossmagazine.com

A Complete Guide To House Rehab Loan Options For Investors

One of the ways investors can make money in the real estate industry is by buying properties, renovating them, and then selling or even renting them out at higher prices. This makes it possible for them to earn a lot of money from rental income or selling the houses at higher prices.
massrealty

What Is A Realtor® Commission?

If you have never bought or sold a home before understanding the fees involved may be foreign to you. Even if you have been involved with a real estate transaction, it was many years ago and you don't remember how it works.
FOXBusiness

TD Bank joins others in offering special purpose credit programs to homebuyers

More banks have been offering special purpose credit programs (SPCP) to help homebuyers cover down payments and closing costs. TD Bank launched an SPCP in March called the TD Home Access Mortgage that is meant to increase homeownership opportunities in majority Black and Hispanic communities in markets within the bank's footprint, which spans from Maine to Florida. It is a 97% loan-to-value product that "only requires $500 of the borrower's own funds," TD Bank's head of community lending and development Michael Innis-Thompson explained to FOX Business.
Axios

More home buyers are paying in cash

More homebuyers are paying cash and avoiding taking out mortgages, in what could be a longer-term structural change for the real estate market. What's happening: About a third of all homebuyers in July paid cash. That's down slightly from a peak earlier this year but still much higher than both...
domino

69% of Homeowners Would Compromise on This for the Sake of Extra Income

Sharing isn’t just caring—it can also be profitable, at least if it involves your house. According to a recent survey from Realtor.com, 69 percent of home buyers would rent out part of their home if it had a separate entrance, kitchen, and bathroom in an effort to gain some extra income, and 32 percent have already done so.
TheStreet

A 15-Year Mortgage Can Save You Over $200,000

Home buyers tend to fix upon property prices when sizing up a purchase, but it’s the interest accumulation that can really dent a homeowner’s bank account. With interest rates significantly higher in 2022 (rising from 3.4% in September, 2021 to 6.7% in September, 2022), home buyers are paying considerably more for a mortgage these days.
