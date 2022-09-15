Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Everyone is trying to buy rental real estate right now, but after 15 years as a landlord I'm selling my properties for 4 reasons
I've been a landlord for 15 years and my properties have earned me extra income, but I'm ready to sell. It's a good time for sellers, for one thing, and I'm tired of dealing with my rentals. Real estate is not "passive," and it's getting harder and harder to find...
Forget Buying a Rental Property. Consider This Passive Income Investment Instead
Managing a rental property requires a lot of work.
Motley Fool
Dave Ramsey Says Home Sellers Shouldn't Sell Without a Real Estate Agent. Here's Why
Selling a home solo is a move you might regret. Selling a home on your own means saving yourself a real estate agent fee. But working with an agent could benefit you in more ways than one. Real estate agents can help with pricing, staging, and negotiating with a buyer.
Buying a home? Get ready for a 6% mortgage
For the first time since 2008, according to a widely watched survey, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed home loan climbed above 6%, marking a dramatic explosion in borrowing costs. The jump — the latest in a series of mortgage rate increases this year — has the potential...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bank of America announces zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages for first-time homebuyers in Black and Hispanic communities nationwide
Bank of America said it is now offering first-time homebuyers in a select group of cities zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages to help grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic/Latino communities. The option will first become available in certain neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. The...
Dave Ramsey's 4 Best Tips for Managing Money in a Recession
This advice could help protect your finances.
thebossmagazine.com
A Complete Guide To House Rehab Loan Options For Investors
One of the ways investors can make money in the real estate industry is by buying properties, renovating them, and then selling or even renting them out at higher prices. This makes it possible for them to earn a lot of money from rental income or selling the houses at higher prices.
FOXBusiness
Today’s 10- and 15-year mortgage rates offer best money-saving opportunity | September 13, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Is A Realtor® Commission?
If you have never bought or sold a home before understanding the fees involved may be foreign to you. Even if you have been involved with a real estate transaction, it was many years ago and you don't remember how it works.
FOXBusiness
TD Bank joins others in offering special purpose credit programs to homebuyers
More banks have been offering special purpose credit programs (SPCP) to help homebuyers cover down payments and closing costs. TD Bank launched an SPCP in March called the TD Home Access Mortgage that is meant to increase homeownership opportunities in majority Black and Hispanic communities in markets within the bank's footprint, which spans from Maine to Florida. It is a 97% loan-to-value product that "only requires $500 of the borrower's own funds," TD Bank's head of community lending and development Michael Innis-Thompson explained to FOX Business.
How to Start an Airbnb Business Without Owning Property
You need to know these essential strategies when starting an Airbnb business by subleasing. This can be your first step towards creating long-term wealth for you, your family, and future generations.
FOXBusiness
Today’s 15-year mortgage rates offer best money-saving opportunity | September 16, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
More home buyers are paying in cash
More homebuyers are paying cash and avoiding taking out mortgages, in what could be a longer-term structural change for the real estate market. What's happening: About a third of all homebuyers in July paid cash. That's down slightly from a peak earlier this year but still much higher than both...
Ask the Hammer: What's a Good Investing Strategy for Excess Retirement Funds?
In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:. “We are 75 years old and retired. We keep an eye on what we spend. We have never pulled money from our retirement accounts to live on. Since we don't need money from our IRAs, 401(k)s and savings accounts, what would be a good investing strategy to implement going forward?”
domino
69% of Homeowners Would Compromise on This for the Sake of Extra Income
Sharing isn’t just caring—it can also be profitable, at least if it involves your house. According to a recent survey from Realtor.com, 69 percent of home buyers would rent out part of their home if it had a separate entrance, kitchen, and bathroom in an effort to gain some extra income, and 32 percent have already done so.
Your Complete Guide to Retirement Planning in Your 70s and On
Once you’re in your 70s and beyond, the time for saving for retirement has come and gone. At this point, you’ll have to live off the resources you have, unless you intend to pick up additional work while you’re retired. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement...
FOXBusiness
Mortgage borrowers could save thousands with higher credit scores: Zillow analysis
While mortgage savings may be harder to come by in a high interest rate environment, one move that borrowers can make to potentially lower their monthly mortgage payments is to improve their credit scores. A recent Zillow analysis said that borrowers with an "excellent" credit score — between 760 and...
3 Dave Ramsey Tips for Switching Car Insurance the Easy Way
Don't shop around for new car insurance without checking out these tips.
How To Rent Out Your Car, Pool and More for Extra Income
Is your closet a collection of designer items collecting dust on their hangers? Or perhaps your pool or tennis court isn't getting as much use now that your children have moved out of the house? You...
CARS・
A 15-Year Mortgage Can Save You Over $200,000
Home buyers tend to fix upon property prices when sizing up a purchase, but it’s the interest accumulation that can really dent a homeowner’s bank account. With interest rates significantly higher in 2022 (rising from 3.4% in September, 2021 to 6.7% in September, 2022), home buyers are paying considerably more for a mortgage these days.
Comments / 0