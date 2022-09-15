ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederica Wilson
Person
Joe Biden
TheDailyBeast

Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt

President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education.“I made a commitment that we provide student debt relief, and I’m honoring that commitment today,” Biden said in remarks delivered in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.Under the plan, borrowers who paid for higher education with Pell Grants, provided for students who demonstrate exceptional financial need, will be forgiven $20,000. Borrowers who received other forms of federal student...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Aid#Student Loan Refinancing#Federal Student Loans#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Linus College#Student Loan Debt#Democrats#House#Americans#The House Education And#Labor Committee#Senate#Republican#Democratic
Fox News

DAY SEVEN: White House refuses to explain who will pay for Biden's $500B student loan handout

President Biden and White House officials remain silent about how they plan to pay for the cancelation of between $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans. Despite unveiling the policy last week, administration officials have yet to explain how Biden's student loan handout will be paid for in the long term. Economists say that since the proposal calls for the government to forgive the lending outright, taxpayers are likely on the hook as the principle and interest are piled on top of the nearly $31 trillion in existing U.S. debt.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
money.com

Expanded Student Loan Forgiveness for Public Service Workers Is Expiring in October

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has been notoriously difficult to qualify for, with a 98% rejection rate among applicants. That is, until the Biden administration temporarily updated rules surrounding how student loan borrowers working in public sector jobs can qualify for debt relief. Last fall, the Department of Education...
EDUCATION
Fox News

Democrats quash GOP demand for cost estimate of forgiving government worker student loans

House Democrats on Thursday objected to a Republican request for information on how much it’s costing taxpayers to forgive student loans held by government workers. The House Committee on Education and Labor met Thursday to consider a Republican resolution that asks the Department of Education for a range of information on the cost of two loan forgiveness policies that only benefit people who work in the public sector. The changes are expected to result in billions of dollars in student loan debt relief for eligible government workers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Warren warns Navient taking ‘advantage’ of borrowers in suggesting refinance of student loans

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Tuesday accused student loan servicing giant Navient of pushing its borrowers to refinance their federal loans into private ones, which would make them ineligible for a loan forgiveness program announced by President Biden. Under a plan unveiled by the White House last month, individuals making less than $125,000 would qualify…
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Support for student debt forgiveness drops if it means certain trade-offs: poll

Americans' support of student loan forgiveness drops if it means higher university costs, more taxes and primarily benefits higher income earners, a new poll said. Libertarian think tank Cato Institute and YouGov conducted the poll before President Joe Biden unveiled his administration's student loan relief plan. The poll said that 64% of Americans opposed debt forgiveness if it meant increased taxes, 76% opposed it if it meant higher tuition costs and 68% opposed it if it primarily benefited higher-income people.
COLLEGES
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy