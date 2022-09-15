ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Fox News

JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Business Insider

Biden defends heckler who interrupted his speech shouting into a megaphone: 'They're entitled to be outrageous'

President Joe Biden delivered a primetime speech Thursday evening from Philadelphia. While addressing the ongoing threats to democracy, Biden was met with hecklers shouting profanities. However, the president defended his haters: 'They’re entitled to be outrageous.'. President Joe Biden's speech, which he called "The Soul of the Union," addressing...
Washington Examiner

Trump blasts Biden MAGA speech, accuses him of being 'insane' and having 'dementia'

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's prime-time speech calling for voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans. The former president characterized Biden's address as "awkward and angry" on his social media platform on Friday. He also accused Biden of threatening the United States and alleged the president is "suffering from late stage dementia."
Washington Examiner

Obama returns to White House, where he's upstaged Biden before

Former President Barack Obama is stepping back into the political spotlight before November's midterm elections with a message to voters about the importance of protecting democracy. But although Obama's message conforms with President Joe Biden's own renewed warnings, he risks casting a shadow over his onetime second-in-command just as the...
POLITICO

Biden’s coming Trump stump

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. If you’ve been following any number of Democratic operatives on Twitter the past few days, you...
People

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears to Kick Young Activist During Confrontation About Gun Safety: Video

In a video posted to Twitter, the 18-year-old woman is seemingly kicked by Greene and told to get out of the way An 18-year-old activist is claiming that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene kicked her during a recent confrontation over gun violence. Marianna Pecora, who is a member of Gen Z–led civic group Voters for Tomorrow, told The Washington Post how the situation unraveled from her point of view. "We were walking sort of as a group because we were having a conversation. I would say we were having what I would consider to...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden heads abroad as immigrant issue bubbles

PREVIEWING BIDEN’S TRIP — “The midterms may be closely approaching. But JOE BIDEN’s focus, for the next week at least, will be firmly on matters overseas,” Jonathan Lemire writes. On Saturday, Biden heads to the U.K. for QUEEN ELIZABETH II’s funeral on Monday. While there, he’s expected to meet privately a number of allies, including Britain’s new PM, LIZ TRUSS.
Deadline

Joe Biden To Heckler During Rally: “Everybody’s Entitled To Be An Idiot”

Today in Wisconsin, President Joe Biden responded to the latest in a string of hecklers interrupting his public appearances. “As I said last week,” Biden told the crowd in an appearance broadcast on MSNBC, “we remain in the battle for the soul of America.” The heckler then began shouting out something unintelligible. Hollywood Democrats Pour Money Into Midterms With A Tinge Of Hope And A Lot Of Caution “All right. God love ya,” replied Biden directly to the man, who was then booed by other attendees and likely set upon by security. Biden was more magnanimous. “No, no, no … don’t — let him go....
