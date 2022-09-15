ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate former US attorney’s claim that Trump DOJ pressured his office to ‘aid them politically’

Washington CNN — The Senate Judiciary Committee will investigate claims made by former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman in his forthcoming book that Trump-era officials in the Justice Department pressured his office to “aid them politically.”. “Throughout my tenure as U.S. attorney,” Berman writes in the book according to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Canon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Judge orders release of detailed list of property seized in Trump FBI search

Update: The property list was released on Friday. Read the latest here. Our earlier story is below. West Palm Beach, Florida — A federal judge on Thursday ordered the release of a detailed list of the property seized during the FBI's search at former President Donald Trump's South Florida residence last month, while reserving judgment on whether to appoint an outside party to review the documents.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Justice Department#Cnn#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Investigation
bloomberglaw.com

Senate Probe of Trump DOJ Actions Flips Script at WilmerHale

A new book’s accusations of improper partisan interference inside former President Donald Trump’s Justice Department puts WilmerHale in the uncomfortable position of having a congressional investigations partner the subject of a Senate probe. A former Manhattan-based US attorney claimed that Wilmer lawyer Edward O’Callaghan, as a senior DOJ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy