Judge Aileen Cannon: Trump's request for 'special master' puts one of his judicial appointees in the spotlight
Former President Donald Trump's request for a "special master" to oversee the review of evidence gathered in the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago estate has thrust one of his own judicial appointees into the middle of his latest legal and political drama.
The only special master candidate Trump and the DOJ can agree on: a 78-year-old judge appointed by Reagan
The DOJ has agreed to one of Trump's nominees for special master in their probe of misplaced WH docs. The DOJ said that a former NY District Judge appointed by Reagan was fit to play the role. Trump's other choice was rejected by DOJ lawyers, who said he lacked experience.
Trump’s Lawyers Reveal That Garland’s DOJ Has Backed Them Into a Legal Corner
The latest response filed by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the special master dispute before Judge Aileen Cannon smacks of an extremism and desperation perhaps born of having been maneuvered into a legal corner by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department. Instead of filing a concise counter...
House Oversight Committee calls on Trump to certify he surrendered all documents
More than a month after the FBI seizure of records from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence the U.S. House Oversight Committee is urging the National Archives "to seek from former President Trump a written certification that he has surrendered all presidential records or classified materials." "In light of revelations...
Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate former US attorney’s claim that Trump DOJ pressured his office to ‘aid them politically’
Washington CNN — The Senate Judiciary Committee will investigate claims made by former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman in his forthcoming book that Trump-era officials in the Justice Department pressured his office to “aid them politically.”. “Throughout my tenure as U.S. attorney,” Berman writes in the book according to...
Slate
Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling
Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Canon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
Judge orders release of detailed list of property seized in Trump FBI search
Update: The property list was released on Friday. Read the latest here. Our earlier story is below. West Palm Beach, Florida — A federal judge on Thursday ordered the release of a detailed list of the property seized during the FBI's search at former President Donald Trump's South Florida residence last month, while reserving judgment on whether to appoint an outside party to review the documents.
Exclusive: Mark Meadows complied with DOJ subpoena in January 6 probe
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena from the Justice Department's investigation into events surrounding January 6, 2021, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN, making him the highest-ranking Trump official known to have responded to a subpoena in the federal investigation.
Setback For Trump In Mar-a-Lago Case? DOJ Appeals To Regain Access To Seized Classified Documents
The Department of Justice has shot back with a filing with the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to stay the lower court’s decision, which prevents the federal agency from accessing classified documents recovered from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. For the uninitiated, judge Aileen Cannon of...
John Roberts defends supreme court as Kamala Harris lashes out at Roe ruling
Chief justice warns against linking contentious decisions with court legitimacy as vice-president rebukes ‘activist court’
Jeffrey Clark, Under Fire for Election Subversion Efforts Inside DOJ, Claims He’s Immune from Ethics Charges
Former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who tried to subvert the 2020 election results for Donald Trump, claims that he’s immune from ethics charges stemming from that effort — and that his superiors engaged in “dereliction of duty” for rejecting his conspiracy theories. “Failing to conduct...
Judge names Raymond Dearie special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents but keeps pause on DOJ investigation of Donald Trump
A federal judge named Raymond Dearie will be the special master reviewing documents the FBI seized at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Barr says DOJ ‘getting very close’ to having enough evidence to indict Trump
Former Attorney General William Barr said on Wednesday that he believes the Justice Department is “getting very close” to having enough evidence to indict former President Trump. He said on Fox News that government investigators need to consider if they will be able to make a “technical” case...
Justice Department asks appeals court to block Trump judge's Mar-a-Lago ruling
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice is asking a federal appeals court to temporarily block a Trump-appointed judge’s ruling that prevents it from accessing hundreds of pages of classified records seized amid the thousands of pages of government documents taken from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home. “The...
U.S. Justice Department says it would support Trump-backed candidate as special master
Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it would support Raymond Dearie, a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, for the role of independent arbiter, known as a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from Trump's Florida estate last month.
Trump, DOJ lawyers to convene for first conference with special master
The newly appointed special master who will review the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago directed lawyers for former President Trump and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to meet with him in New York on Tuesday for their first conference. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was appointed as special master in the case...
Feds raided ex-Trump Justice official in conspiracy, obstruction probe, filing say
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Former Trump administration lawyer Jeffrey Bossert Clark told Washington, D.C., legal regulators that a federal raid of his home in June was tied to a U.S. Justice Department investigation for conspiracy, false statements and obstruction of justice, according to a filing released on Wednesday.
CNBC
DOJ appeals decision to appoint special master in Trump FBI raid document case
The Department of Justice said it is appealing a federal judge's ruling to authorize a special master to review documents the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. The move came three days after Judge Aileen Cannon approved Trump's request for an outside watchdog to sift through the...
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to restore access to Trump raid documents
The DOJ's widely expected escalation of the legal fight came one day after a Trump-appointed judge rebuffed prosecutors’ request for a stay.
bloomberglaw.com
Senate Probe of Trump DOJ Actions Flips Script at WilmerHale
A new book’s accusations of improper partisan interference inside former President Donald Trump’s Justice Department puts WilmerHale in the uncomfortable position of having a congressional investigations partner the subject of a Senate probe. A former Manhattan-based US attorney claimed that Wilmer lawyer Edward O’Callaghan, as a senior DOJ...
