GMFB host Kyle Brandt ’embarrassed’ after segment of NFL Network show fails miserably

By Anthony Wood
The US Sun
 4 days ago
NOTHING lasts forever, but this segment's duration on Good Morning Football left the hosts embarrassed.

The NFL Network morning show is known for segments such as Angry Runs, Fabulous Five, and Cool Plays, Bro.

Survival died a particularly quick death this season Credit: NFL Network/Good Morning Football

But ironically, their Survival segment died after just one week.

Last week, each presenter picked an NFL team they felt were set to win their season openers.

Kyle Brandt picked the Tennessee Titans, Jason McCourty the Baltimore Ravens, Jamie Erdahl the Denver Broncos, and Peter Schrager the San Francisco 49ers.

All bar McCourty were wrong and subsequently eliminated - meaning McCourty was crowned champion after just one week.

The segment was supposed to last for the majority of the season, and host Kyle Brandt said it was a bit of an embarrassment.

Super Bowl LIII champion McCourty said that this victory left him feeling "like I just won the Super Bowl."

McCourty followed this up with a retweet of the footage captioned: "I strive to be a champion in everything I do!!!"

Schrager didn't hide his frustration at the result: "I said I have two rules: I never pick games where the team is a road team, and I never pick young quarterbacks.

"And sure enough, I took Trey Lance on the road in the pouring rain in Chicago. I deserve this."

Brandt, meanwhile, had arguably the dimmest assessment of the result, closing the segment with: "What an embarrassment."

The US Sun

