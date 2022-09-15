An archive edition of the WPSU Jazz show featuring the a live concert from WPSU’s Jazz @ the Palmer series. This broadcast features the Penn State student group “Visa” and was recorded live in the Lipcon Auditorium at the Palmer Museum of Art in October 2014. The musicians in the group are: Nate Lisbin - piano; Andy Narotsky - bass; Kyle Haunst - drums; Ryan Smith - trombone; and J.T. Hoffman - saxophone. The concert was supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and The Penn State Bookstore.

