Ariana DeBose might play Disney’s first Afro-Latina princess
D23 Expo featured a variety of exciting reveals, among them, Ariana DeBose’s role as the lead in “Wish,” the studio’s upcoming animated feature film. Does this mean that DeBose will play the first Afro-Latina Disney Princess? RELATED: Ariana Debose discusses her sexuality and which label she prefers ...
Popculture
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
Philadelphia Drag Queen Valencia Prime Dead at 25 After Collapsing Onstage During Performance
Philadelphia's LGBTQ community is mourning the death of a beloved young performer. Valencia Prime, a 25-year-old transgender woman who performed as a drag queen and dubbed herself "Philadelphia's Plus Size Dancing Diva," died Monday night after she collapsed onstage while performing at Tabu, bar owner Jeffrey Sotland told NBC News.
'Ocean's 11' Actor Henry Silva Dead at 95: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Henry Silva, known for appearing in the films Ocean's 11 and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. He was 95. Silva, who frequently played the villain on screen, died Wednesday of natural causes, the actor's son Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. He was pronounced dead at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!
AOL Corp
Ramsey Lewis, legendary pianist and composer, dead at 87
Lewis, a three-time Grammy Award-winning pianist and composer who led the crossover of jazz in the 1960s, died at his Chicago home. Ramsey Lewis, the accomplished pianist and composer, has died at age 87. The three-time Grammy Award-winner helped usher instrumental jazz into the mainstream in the 1960s, thanks to songs like “The ‘In’ Crowd” cracking the Billboard pop charts.
Miranda Lambert Shows Off the 'Secret Hideout' Where She Feels Most Creative: WATCH
Miranda Lambert is at the top of her game, and now she's giving fans an exclusive look at the space that sparks most of her inspiration. Located at the Nashville office of her management company, ShopKeeper Management, the intimate "secret hideout" is "where I come hang and write." "This is...
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
Andy Cohen Introduces Son Ben, 3, to Cher's Music: 'She Reminded Him of Elsa and He Loved It'
The toddler adorably argues with his Bravo personality dad about what they were listening to as they talked about Cher Andy Cohen is sharing another adorably grumpy father-son exchange with son Benjamin Allen. On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared a video where he talked about introducing Ben to Cher's music. He asked the 3-year-old what he thought of the various songs. "She was a singer," he replied at first, which Cohen confirmed. Ben then added, "She was singing too loud for me." "She was singing too loud...
Sofía Vergara Reveals the 'Very Special' Gift The Mayyas Gave Her Moments After They Won 'AGT'
America's Got Talent's newest champions, The Mayyas, will forever feel indebted to judge Sofia Vergara — and she now has a piece of them around her neck wherever she goes. Following Wednesday's finale, in which the Lebanese dance troupe was named the champions of season 17, Vergara revealed to PEOPLE that her Golden Buzzer act had gifted her one of their necklaces as a token of their appreciation.
Meet Kanessa Tixe: The Dominican-Colombian Publicist Repping Today's Hottest Latinx Music Artists
Kanessa Tixe, a Queens-born and -raised girl with Dominican and Colombian roots, is behind some of today's hottest Latinx music artists, including Maluma, Nicky Jam, and Tokischa. The talented publicist plays a significant role in their success. But the road to getting here certainly hasn't been easy. Tixe started her...
NME
Watch Phoenix perform Ezra Koenig collaboration ‘Tonight’ on ‘The Late Show’
This week saw Phoenix make an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, teaming up with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig to perform their new single ‘Tonight’. The five-piece French band performed live on Colbert’s New York soundstage, while Koenig’s part comes via synchronised video. It’s appears that his “performance” is the same footage used in the song’s official music video, with Koenig riding in the passenger’s seat of a taxi driving through Tokyo.
NME
Taylor Swift confirms that Jack Antonoff worked on new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has confirmed that Jack Antonoff worked on her upcoming new album, ‘Midnights’. The singer’s 10th studio album is set to land on October 21, and was announced during a surprise appearance from the singer at the MTV VMAs last month. Thus far, no collaborators or...
Don't Worry Darling Cinematographer Says Film's Set Was the 'Most Harmonious' He Has Ever Been On
"Olivia built a team that believed in her, and she believed in each and everybody on the set," cinematographer Matthew Libatique said of Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde The Don't Worry Darling film set was an ideal one to work on, according to cinematographer Matthew Libatique. While speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast, Libatique shared his experience working on the soon-to-be-released psychological thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde. "This was probably the most harmonious set I've ever been on," he said. "Olivia built a team that...
David Draiman Shares Thoughts On ‘Bigots’ Upset By A Black Ariel In New ‘Little Mermaid’ Movie
If you follow Disturbed frontman David Draiman on social media, you know he has a lot of thoughts on politics, society, music and other hot topics. His latest is addressing the "bigots" that have stirred up some unnecessary controversy over Disney casting a Black actress to play the lead role of Ariel in a live-action take on the classic animated film, The Little Mermaid.
Common to Make Broadway Debut in Between Riverside and Crazy — Inching Closer to EGOT Status
The Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy-winning lyricist is taking his talents to Second Stage’s Hayes Theater in December Chicago great Common is entering the world of theatre this winter. The Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning multi-hyphenate was announced by Second Stage Theater this week as a new addition to Stephen Adly Guirgis' play Between Riverside and Crazy. Common, who will take on the role of Junior in the show, is one Tony Award short of reaching the coveted EGOT status, and a stint like this one could be his first...
'The Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway next year
NEW YORK (AP) — “The Phantom of the Opera” — Broadway’s longest-running show — is scheduled to close in February 2023, the biggest victim yet of the post-pandemic softening in theater attendance in New York. The musical — a fixture on Broadway since 1988, weathering recessions, war and cultural shifts — will play its final performance on Broadway on Feb. 18, a spokesperson told The Associated Press on Friday. The closing will come less than a month after its 35th anniversary. It will conclude with an eye-popping 13,925 performances. It is a costly musical to sustain, with elaborate sets and...
NME
Mura Masa’s new album ‘Demon Time’ was inspired by ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’
Mura Masa released his third album ‘Demon Time’ today (September 16) and has revealed it was inspired by Sonic The Hedgehog. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘R.Y.C’ features collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Shygirl, Slowthai, Pa Salieu and PinkPantheress but according to Mura Masa (real name Alex Crossan), Sega’s iconic mascot also played a big part in the creation of the record.
Moonage Daydream Traces David Bowie's Evolution As an Artist Through Vivid Archival Material
The documentary chronicles the artist's life in vivid archival detail
Djam Karet share video for new song Arrival
US instrumental prog rockers Djam Karet have just released new album Island In The Red Night Sky
