Ex-Arsenal ace Alexandre Lacazette to undergo surgery to remove growth in vocal cords which led to squeaky interview

By Dylan Terry
 4 days ago
FORMER Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is set to undergo surgery on his vocal cords after being "speechless" since the start of summer.

The Frenchman, 31, was mocked earlier this week for a post-match interview he gave where his voice appeared to sound different.

Lacazette will undergo surgery during the international break Credit: Getty

But now it has been confirmed that the ex-Gunner is suffering from a vocal cord polyp.

According to L'Equipe, this issue has left him unable to speak for several months.

However, he was reluctant to get any form of surgery as he did not want to miss any matches for Lyon - whom he re-joined for a second spell after his Arsenal contract expired.

But now the international break is looming, Lacazette is set to go under the knife in the middle of next week.

The timing of the surgery means he should be ready to return for the home game against Paris Saint-Germain on September 18.

Lyon have started the Ligue 1 season with four wins, one draw and two defeats from their opening seven matches.

And Lacazette has already provided four goals and one assist for the French outfit.

However, he has been outperformed by his former Gunners team-mate Folarin Balogun, who is on loan at Stade Reims.

Lacazette advised Balogun to move to Ligue 1 as he thought the striker would do well in France - and so far he has been proved correct.

The youngster has five goals in just seven league games despite Reims winning just once.

Balogun revealed how Lacazette would help him to improve and he joked the forward should be his agent following the success of his Reims move.

He said: "When he was at Arsenal he would always help me progress and improve, teaching me techniques and giving me advice.

"I remember speaking to Lacazette and he kept on telling me: ‘You need to go to Ligue 1, you will do well here’.

"Maybe he should become my agent as well because he has a great knowledge of football."

