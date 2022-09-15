ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Nicola Roberts cuts a trendy figure in black mini dress and matching coat as she attends Daniel W. Fletcher show during London Fashion Week

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Nicola Roberts cut a typically stylish figure as she attended thre Daniel W. Fletcher show during London Fashion Week on Thursday.

The Girls Aloud singer, 36, looked incredible as she donned a black mini dress which she paired with a matching coat.

Adding height to her frame with a pair of black heels, Nicola styled her flame-haired locks into an updo for the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VCXca_0hx74Yym00
Looking good: Nicola Roberts cut a typically stylish figure as she attended thre Daniel W. Fletcher show during London Fashion Week on Thursday

Also wearing a black collar, the hitmaker accentuated her natural beauty with a light palette of makeup.

Also in attendance at the show was DJ Fat Tony who opted for a light denim jacket with a matching pair of trousers and a white shirt.

New Hope Club members George Smith, Reece Bibby and Blake Richardson also turned out for the event.

The outing comes after Nicola stepped out with her new man Mitch Hahn for the first time as they attended Elton John's British Summertime gig during the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZVcm_0hx74Yym00
Style: The Girls Aloud singer, 36, looked incredible as she donned a black mini dress which she paired with a matching coat

This was the first time that Nicola and Mitch, who is an accountant and semi-professional footballer, have been linked.

Nicola's last public relationship was with Charlie Fennell, who she dated for six years until the end of 2013, citing that the relationship had 'fizzled out'.

Prior to this she was in a brief relationship with Carl Davies, who she suffered a campaign of online harassment from following the breakout of the romance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RHv9J_0hx74Yym00
Dapper: Also in attendance at the show was DJ Fat Tony (centre) who opted for a light denim jacket with a matching pair of trousers and a white shirt (pictured with Kyle De'Volle and Stavros Agapiou)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frghg_0hx74Yym00
Smart: New Hope Club members George Smith, Reece Bibby and Blake Richardson also turned out for the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XmGEg_0hx74Yym00
Trendy: Model Sophia Hadjipanteli opted for a black T-shirt dress with lace stockings and platform boots

He was spared jail but handed a restraining order after being convicted of stalking Nicola. The harassment included threatening to stab and burn her, after setting up 35 fake social media accounts to send thousands of messages.

He targeted the pop-star over four years after their relationship broke down. Nicola never replied to any of the messages but meticulously copied every message which she then handed over to police.

He was later jailed for two years and eight months after he admitted sending death threats to former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin and threatening to rape her daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpdcK_0hx74Yym00
Glamour: Nicola styled her flame-haired locks into an updo for the event

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer don racy mini dresses at London Fashion Week ahead of the Queen’s funeral

Princess Diana's twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer put on glamorous displays as they attended the David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week. The twins, 29, attended the event on Sunday in eye catching cutout mini dresses as they posed for the cameras while sat on the front row ahead of the Queen's funeral.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Camilla's Cinderella moment: Queen Consort reveals she accidentally put on odd shoes on the morning of her wedding to King Charles - prompting Her late Majesty to laugh

The Queen Consort has revealed an amusing anecdote from the day she married King Charles - revealing Her Majesty's sense of humour. Speaking on a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla, 75, who wed Charles, 73, in 2005, described how the Queen saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on the big day on April 9 that year.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mourning outfits that spoke volumes about their wearers: Cherie Blair showed off her CBE, Liz Truss went jacketless, and Carrie Johnson wore a rented frock... how guests at Queen's funeral dressed for the occasion

Of the 15 Prime Ministers the Queen saw during her 70-year reign, all seven who are still alive were gathered together at Westminster Abbey yesterday. And, while funerals don’t lend themselves to a great versatility of dress, the outfits chosen by them and their spouses still spoke volumes. Boris...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Richardson
Person
Louise Minchin
Person
Reece Bibby
Person
Mitch Hahn
Person
Carl Davies
Person
Nicola Roberts
Person
Elton John
Daily Mail

A King's grief: Emotional Charles is watched by concerned Princess Anne as they walk behind their mother's coffin at state funeral for the Queen - and new monarch appears to wipe away a tear as she is laid to rest

King Charles III was visibly emotional and appeared to wipe away a tear as he made his way inside Westminster Abbey alongside a concerned Princess Anne for the Queen's state funeral. Charles, dressed in military uniform, was teary-eyed as he mournfully watched his mother's coffin carried into the church for...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle makes a 'very brave' request to King Charles ahead of her return to California with Prince Harry after the Queen's funeral, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle has allegedly requested a 'one-to-one' meeting with King Charles to heal rifts before her departure to California with Harry after the Queen's funeral, according to a royal insider. Neil Sean, an entertainment correspondent who has appeared on NBC News, MSNBC and Access Hollywood, revealed that he had heard...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Fashion Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Online Harassment#Girls Aloud#Stalking
Daily Mail

The adorable Princess Charlotte moment that impressed Karl Stefanovic at the Queen's funeral: 'Just laying it out heavy!'

Karl Stefanovic has been left impressed by Princess Charlotte's knowledge of royal protocol, after she was seen firmly telling her older brother he needed to bow at the Queen's funeral. The Prince and Princess of Wales' two eldest children, George, heir-to-the-throne, nine, and his younger sister, seven, joined senior royals...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'You need to bow': Princess Charlotte, 7, spotted advising her brother Prince George on royal protocol as the Queen's coffin went past after funeral service at Westminster Abbey

Princess Charlotte was seen giving her older brother Prince George a lesson in royal protocol today during a moment of levity amid the Queen's final send off today. The youngster was spotted telling her sibling that he 'has to bow', as the Queen's coffin went past while en route to Windsor, following Her Majesty's funeral at Westminster Abbey today.
U.K.
Daily Mail

The Queen's granddaughters unite: Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor honour Her Majesty - after Princess Anne became the first woman to take part in the Vigil of the Princes

The Queen's four granddaughters came together to honour their grandmother at the vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday night. Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor followed in the footsteps of Princess Anne by taking part in a ceremony that has been traditionally reserved for male members of the Royal Family.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Royal staff left 'fuming' over celebrities and MPs using priority lanes to see the Queen's coffin while many loyal members of the Royal Household were not able to get an opportunity to go

Junior members of the royal household have been left ‘upset and disappointed’ at not being able to see the Queen lying in state. Her staff say it is a ‘kick in stomach’ that MPs have been allowed to jump ahead of the queue – and take four guests with them – when many of those who served her loyally for years have not even been able to pay their respects.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

607K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy