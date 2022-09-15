Read full article on original website
Ongoing transparency problems in Iowa's GOP-controlled government
Doris J. Kelley is a former member of the Iowa House and former Iowa Board of Parole Chair, Vice-Chair and Executive Director. When former Republican Governor Terry Branstad signed executive order 85 in March 2014, he stated, “transparency provides Iowans the necessary access to information to hold our government accountable and our Open Records Act is essential to ensuring openness," adding, "Our administration has maintained a steadfast commitment to a transparent government.”
Iowa Wesleyan to Present 2022 Alumni Awards and Hall of Fame Inductee at Homecoming
Iowa Wesleyan University will present the 2022 Distinguished Alumni and Alumni Service Awards and induct one member into the Iowa Wesleyan Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 1 at 6 pm. The ceremony will take place in the Social Hall of the Howe Student Activity Center during Homecoming Weekend. The public is welcome to attend the awards ceremony by purchasing tickets at iw.edu/homecoming.
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Iowa ranks embarrassingly low in Religious Liberty score after six years of full GOP control
For six years Republicans have had total control of government in the state of Iowa. The Iowa House? Check. The Iowa Senate? Check. The Governor? Check. Yet Republicans in Iowa have failed to pass a Religious Freedom & Restoration Act. They’ve failed to protect the religious liberty of Iowans.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
24 Iowa non-profit projects receive combined $40M
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Three Siouxland communities received grants towards their non-profit projects through a program announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects through the Non-profit Innovation Fund. The program, originally announced as a $20 million grant program in May, doubles the investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects that will enable Iowa non-profits to expand services or help more Iowans.
SPECIAL REPORT: Refugees finding a new home in Iowa
Refugees struggling to adjust to their new life in Iowa. Iowa's News Now breaks down how one organization is filling the void and how they are helping to provide a better future for new Iowans. Watch Skylar Tallal's special report Wednesday, September 21st on Iowa's News Now at 9pm on...
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]
What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Iowa Corn Growers Association endorses candidates for state and federal office
The Iowa Corn Growers Association made endorsements in several elections this week, endorsing mostly Republicans running for statewide and federal office. Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, and incumbent U.S. Reps. Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, all Republicans, announced endorsements from the organization that represents Iowa’s corn farmers. Iowa’s Republican Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig also announced the group’s endorsement.
Photos: Tailgate- Iowa vs. Nevada
Fans tailgate before a football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday. Despite the early morning rain, fans still played games and cooked food. The Hawkeyes are hoping to rebound from a 10-7 loss from Iowa State last weekend. Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragini will return to an Iowa offense ranked 131st in yards of total offense.
Iowa secretary of state candidates disagree on how to handle voting restrictions, election deniers
Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and Democratic challenger Joel Miller disagreed during a Friday taping of Iowa Press on how vocal Iowa’s top election official should be in the lawmaking process and in pushing back on false election claims from prominent politicians. Pate is running for a fourth...
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
Talk Show Host’s Birthday Brings A Taste Of Iowa Nice to The View
The first thing you're going to say is "how is anyone at the Oscars relatable to Iowans?" But stick with me. ABC's "The View" has undoubtedly been seen as one of the most polarizing shows on television for many years, especially when discussions turn to politics. In 2016, ABC News...
Drastic changes coming to Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident
Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event
A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Iowa
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
