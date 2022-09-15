ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
bleedingheartland.com

Ongoing transparency problems in Iowa's GOP-controlled government

Doris J. Kelley is a former member of the Iowa House and former Iowa Board of Parole Chair, Vice-Chair and Executive Director. When former Republican Governor Terry Branstad signed executive order 85 in March 2014, he stated, “transparency provides Iowans the necessary access to information to hold our government accountable and our Open Records Act is essential to ensuring openness," adding, "Our administration has maintained a steadfast commitment to a transparent government.”
IOWA STATE
kilj.com

Iowa Wesleyan to Present 2022 Alumni Awards and Hall of Fame Inductee at Homecoming

Iowa Wesleyan University will present the 2022 Distinguished Alumni and Alumni Service Awards and induct one member into the Iowa Wesleyan Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 1 at 6 pm. The ceremony will take place in the Social Hall of the Howe Student Activity Center during Homecoming Weekend. The public is welcome to attend the awards ceremony by purchasing tickets at iw.edu/homecoming.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Henry County, IA
Government
County
Henry County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

24 Iowa non-profit projects receive combined $40M

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Three Siouxland communities received grants towards their non-profit projects through a program announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects through the Non-profit Innovation Fund. The program, originally announced as a $20 million grant program in May, doubles the investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects that will enable Iowa non-profits to expand services or help more Iowans.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Refugees finding a new home in Iowa

Refugees struggling to adjust to their new life in Iowa. Iowa's News Now breaks down how one organization is filling the void and how they are helping to provide a better future for new Iowans. Watch Skylar Tallal's special report Wednesday, September 21st on Iowa's News Now at 9pm on...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H Club#The Iowa 4 H Foundation#The Country Creators
K92.3

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]

What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
MONTICELLO, IA
Sioux City Journal

CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Iowa Corn Growers Association endorses candidates for state and federal office

The Iowa Corn Growers Association made endorsements in several elections this week, endorsing mostly Republicans running for statewide and federal office. Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, and incumbent U.S. Reps. Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, all Republicans, announced endorsements from the organization that represents Iowa’s corn farmers. Iowa’s Republican Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig also announced the group’s endorsement.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Photos: Tailgate- Iowa vs. Nevada

Fans tailgate before a football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday. Despite the early morning rain, fans still played games and cooked food. The Hawkeyes are hoping to rebound from a 10-7 loss from Iowa State last weekend. Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragini will return to an Iowa offense ranked 131st in yards of total offense.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

Drastic changes coming to Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident

Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event

A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
IOWA CITY, IA
Albia Newspapers

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Iowa

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa

Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy

(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
BETTENDORF, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy