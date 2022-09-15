Get ready to party and to celebrate Black culture on roller skates. Curlfest's Roller Set is back in-person this year, and it's ready to make people dance in Brooklyn. On September 17, Curlfest, the festival that originally launched in 2019 to celebrate Black women and Black hair, fashion, and beauty, is bringing back its Roller Set event in Prospect Park. While the festival sadly won't be back in its entirety due to challenges associated with the pandemic, Curlfest's Roller Set will be ready to welcome people in person from 12–8 pm at LeFrak Skate Center.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO