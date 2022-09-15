Read full article on original website
The Ultimate Guide to NYC's Feast of San Gennaro 2022
The ultimate NYC Italian celebration is officially here. The yearly, massive Feast of San Gennaro is planting its roots in Manhattan for ten whole days, from September 15 through September 25. The feast is coming back to the city for its 96th edition, and it will introduce New Yorkers to...
An Entire NJ Transit Line Was Just Renamed for an Online Sports Betting Company
Your next NJ Transit ride might have a different name. As NJ.com reports, the online sports betting company BetMGM will become the first corporate sponsor of a rail line in the country as part of a three-year, $3 million sponsorship deal announced this week. The line, which connects Secaucus Junction with MetLife Stadium, the Meadowlands Sports Complex, and the American Dream mega-mall, will now be known as the BetMGM Meadowlands Rail Line.
An All-Day Roller Skating Disco Party Is Coming to Brooklyn This Weekend
Get ready to party and to celebrate Black culture on roller skates. Curlfest's Roller Set is back in-person this year, and it's ready to make people dance in Brooklyn. On September 17, Curlfest, the festival that originally launched in 2019 to celebrate Black women and Black hair, fashion, and beauty, is bringing back its Roller Set event in Prospect Park. While the festival sadly won't be back in its entirety due to challenges associated with the pandemic, Curlfest's Roller Set will be ready to welcome people in person from 12–8 pm at LeFrak Skate Center.
These Brooklyn Movie Theaters Are Hosting a Spooky Season Horror Film Festival
There isn't a better month than October to fit in your yearly horror movie intake, and New Yorkers are lucky enough to have an entire festival dedicated specifically to this. The acclaimed Brooklyn Horror Film Festival (BHFF) is coming back this October, and its lineup is ready to give you chills.
