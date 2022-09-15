Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
Police: 6 arrested in Keokuk for running drug house
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — Three men and three women from Keokuk were arrested on Friday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in a case involving a drug house. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force said the arrests stem from an investigation into the use and distribution of controlled substances from the home where all six were living.
KCJJ
IC Police: Downtown assault suspect defecated in his own pants
Iowa City Police say a downtown assault suspect had defecated in his own pants upon his arrest. Officers were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just after 1:15 Saturday morning for an unruly subject who had been kicked out of the bar. The suspect…identified as 19-year-old University of Iowa student Haydn Mahoney of Wheaton, Illinois…had reportedly punched a bouncer in the face. Police say Mahoney refused their commands and had to be taken to the ground and arrested by force. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to being drunk, and had defecated in his shorts. His breath alcohol level was measured at .195%.
KCJJ
Stopping to urinate on roadside leads to OWI arrest of North Liberty man
A North Liberty man who reportedly stopped to urinate on the side of the interstate has been charged with his second OWI. 44-year-old Charles Johnson of North Front Street was observed by a deputy at the 1 mile mark of I380 southbound, urinating alongside the roadway. The deputy stopped and allegedly noticed that Johnson had signs of impairment. He performed poorly on field testing and gave a PBT with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit to drive.
kciiradio.com
Wanted Felon in Texas Arrested in Washington
The Washington Police Department arrested fifty-nine-year-old Scott Anthony Wagg of Washington for a felony warrant out of Texas for Possession of a Controlled Substance Second-Degree Felony. According to Texas law, a second-degree felony conviction can result in imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pen City Current
Explosive device shuts down neighborhood
FORT MADISON - An improvised explosive device discovered during a police investigation on Thursday forced the evacuation of several homes in Fort Madison. According to Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff, at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday, a Fort Madison detective was working on an investigation in conjunction with the Dept. of Human Services, at a residence in the 2900 block of Avenue H when the homemade explosive device was discovered in a camper on the premises.
KBUR
Fort Madison Police discover homemade explosive device
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Police Department were forced to evacuate multiple homes on Thursday, September 15th due to the discovery of a homemade explosive device. According to a news release, at about 1:45 PM Thursday, a Fort Madison Detective was assisting Human Services with a routine check at a residence in the 2900 block of Ave H.
KCJJ
21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC
A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
KCRG.com
Centerville police officer fired after administrative investigation
CENTERVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, 2022, the Centerville Police Department relieved officer Jacob Downs from duty. Downs had been employed with Centerville Police since 2017. In a press release, the department stated that the action was taken “at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
kciiradio.com
Washington Couple Arrested Following Investigation
A Washington couple has been charged with alcohol and sex-related crimes as a result of an investigation by the Washington Police Department. On August 23rd, 2022, the police department was made aware of incidents that occurred at the home of Devin Gregory and Karolla Gregory on August 9th and 10th. The investigation has resulted in the following charges related to these incidents:
KCJJ
Iowa City woman arrested after incident at Quarters apartments
An Iowa City woman has been arrested after being upset about an eviction at the Quarters on Highway Six East and kicking in the door of an assault victim. While conducting a search warrant at the apartment of a man involved in an assault on August 7th, Iowa City Police on September 1st were made aware that 24-year-old Kristen Halstead, also a resident, met with property management regarding the assault. She was allegedly upset regarding upcoming convictions stemming from the incident, and went to the victim’s apartment directly after the meeting.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with criminal mischief after being involved in vehicle vandalism
An Iowa City woman has been charged after allegedly being involved with a vehicle vandalism. Police say the incident occurred on the 3500 block of Shamrock Drive the afternoon of July 2nd. 29-year-old Angelina Ortega was reportedly seen on surveillance video, assisting her friend who poured sugar into a gas tank and slashed the tires. An investigation determined that the knife and sugar used in the alleged crime came from Ortega’s apartment.
Iowa Woman Charged for Intent to Sell Meth Near Elementary School
When I started this job a little under a year ago, I, and everyone else here, knew that one of my go-to choices for articles would be about sports, specifically Northern Iowa Athletics. I'd like to think that I've built that into something, growing to being a UNI Insider for Townsquare Media and hosting Cornstalks and Sports Talk (which is available as a podcast twice a week now, by the way).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was left with serious injuries after a pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on Highway 136, east of Kahoka, Missouri, around 12:35 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 30-year-old Tasheina R. Dale, of Arbela, Missouri The post Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KBUR
Ottumwa man charged with murder following assault
Ottumwa, IA- Authorities have announced the arrest of an Ottumwa man for murder after a weekend assault. TV Station KTVO reports that at about 2 PM Sunday, September 11th, Ottumwa Police responded to a reported assault in a convenience store parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a man severely...
Albia Newspapers
Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KWQC
Moline woman pleads guilty in 2020 death of disabled son
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 15-year-old son in 2020 pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge. Rock Island County court records show Jennifer Renae Keim, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal abuse, a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison.
kilj.com
Sheriff’s Office Reports 2 Vehicle Accident
On September 15th, 2022, at approximately 2:16 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a van versus Semi accident in the 1100-grid of Benton Avenue. An investigation determined that Lori Thompson, 54, operator of a 2008 Kia Sedona, was headed Southbound on Benton Ave when she rear ended a Semi trailer turning into a farm but was unable to see it due to the gravel dust. The 2nd vehicle, a 2001 Mack farm semi, was driven by 34-year-old Lee Unternahrer. The Kia sustained an estimated $3000 in damage and was towed away, the semi received no visible damage, minor possible injuries were reported.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in rock truck rollover crash Wednesday
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Wednesday when the rock truck he was driving ran off the road. It happened just before 11 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, four miles east of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the truck driven...
KBUR
Teen hit by car near Kahoka, Mo.
Clark Co., Mo- Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car as he was walking about a mile east of Kahoka. TV Station KHQA reports that, at about 12:25 AM Thursday, 30-year-old Tasheina Dale of Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound on US 136 when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Austin Holtke of Fulton, Mo.
Comments / 0