NewsTimes
Looking Back by George Albano
The first intra-city clash of the high school fall sports season took place in Week 1 as the Brien McMahon and Norwalk High field hockey teams played to a scoreless tie at Sam Testa Field. It was the second game for both teams after the Senators nipped Danbury 2-1 in their opener, while the Bears fell to Stamford 3-2. But neither team lit up the scoreboard a few days later as goalies Shannon O’Malley of NHS and Sam Bardos of McMahon each posted shutouts as the intra-city rivals battled for 60 minutes of regulation and another 10 minutes of 7-on-7 overtime.
NewsTimes
No. 1 Greenwich football rallies to defeat Ridgefield in scoring frenzy
RIDGEFIELD - Greenwich football coach Anthony Morello was fired up following Friday night’s game in Ridgefield. After a heavyweight battle with the home team Tigers, Morello’s Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in the GameTimeCT poll, had battled back, overcoming a 21-0 deficit for a wild 49-42 victory at Tiger Hollow.
NewsTimes
Danbury rolls over Stamford behind eight rushing TDs, four by John Bardin
DANBURY — Stamford football kept turning the ball over and Danbury kept taking advantage, scoring on short fields. Stamford turned the ball over six times and Danbury capitalized, scoring on the ensuing possession four times on the way to a 54-27 FCIAC victory on Friday night. “Last game and...
NewsTimes
Kilmartin, DeMarco spark St. Joseph defense in win over Staples
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. TRUMBULL—With each play Jack Kilmartin and Ryan DeMarco made for the St. Joseph defense, you could sense their teammates getting more and more energized. Kilmartin, DeMarco and the rest of the St. Joseph defense swarmed Staples all afternoon,...
NewsTimes
Madancy comes full circle, named Lyman Hall girls basketball coach
It's an exciting time for Christie Madancy. She has been named the girls basketball coach at Lyman Hall, her alma-mater, where she played for her legendary dad, Nick Economopoulos. "I found out (Wednesday) afternoon and I was really excited to be named the girls basketball coach," said Madancy, a 1993...
NewsTimes
Trumbull's Booth Hill picked as Blue Ribbon school
TRUMBULL — Managing an elementary school takes a lot of time and energy, and doesn't allow much time for reflection. So when Booth Hill Principal Dana Pierce learned earlier this year that the Connecticut Department of Education had nominated Booth Hill to be a National Blue Ribbon school, he saw it as a unique opportunity. While applying for consideration for the national honor, he and his staff had to review everything the school had accomplished over the past year.
Eyewitness News
Kevin Ollie, UConn reach agreement over termination
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut and its former men’s basketball head coach reached an agreement over the coach’s firing. UConn terminated Kevin Ollie in 2018 and cited “just cause” over recruitment violations. The school and Ollie released a joint statement on Thursday. The...
Register Citizen
Ridgefield police investigate suspicious person at high school football game
RIDGEFIELD — A suspicious person attending Friday night's Ridgefield High School football game at Tiger Hollow Stadium was ordered off the property after it was reported the person was possibly carrying a weapon, police say. According to an email by Ridgefield Public Schools Superintendent Susie Da Silva, spectators at...
NewsTimes
Supporting Bob Hebert for Ridgefield
I am writing this letter to urge the residents of Ridgefield to vote for Bob Hebert as our State Representative in November. As a mother and recently retired public-school teacher, the education and well-being of children is of the utmost importance to me, and the stakes couldn't be higher than they are right now. After 25 years in the classroom, I am extremely concerned about the direction public education is heading. State mandates bombard our public schools, with little to no funding to support them. Political agendas fuel curriculum, and many parents are concerned about what is being taught in schools. Bob will work with our Board of Education to be sure he fights for what is best for Ridgefield Public Schools. As a father of 3 himself, Bob understands that nothing is more important than a strong home/school partnership for a child to thrive and succeed. He will fight for the rights of parents to continue to have a say in their children's education. Bob will be a voice for the parents in Ridgefield, rather than blindly voting across party lines in Hartford.
Local Radio Personality to Be Cast in New Milford Horror Movie, at a Cost
When I heard there was a horror movie being produced, called "Candlewood" that takes place in New Milford, I just about soiled my slacks. Then, we learned more, we learned that the plot would tickle our local bone, like it's never been tickled before. The plot centers around urban legends tied to New Milford and the surrounding areas. This is a plot summary below:
Journal Inquirer
Not your typical golf course fare
EAST HARTFORD — For the past two years, The One Wood Pub at the East Hartford Golf Club has had to make some strong pivots in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as owner Matt Corey has made adjustments to bring people back to the clubhouse. Address: 130 Long...
Jackals are bringing baseball back to once crumbling N.J. stadium
Professional baseball is coming back to Paterson, back to Larry Doby’s hometown, back to historic Hinchcliffe Stadium that once hosted the Negro leagues and will now be the home of the New Jersey Jackals. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh stood in front of the stadium on Wednesday with another hometown...
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
NewsTimes
TikTok rape allegation spurs dozens of students to rally at Central Connecticut State
NEW BRITAIN — About 100 students marched through campus at Central Connecticut State University Friday after a rape allegation against a student surfaced on social media. The dozens of students gathered outside the Student Center before marching through the New Britain campus, chanting remarks such as, "Stop the violence," "no more silence" and "two, four, six, eight, Central needs to stop the rape."
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that there has been some epic striper fishing in the area over the past week. Peanut bunker and butterfish are around, with the peanut bunker being thicker than he’s seen in years. The bass aren’t having any trouble finding them, and that has created some epic topwater blitzes that have lasted for hours at times. The blitzing fish haven’t been huge, but there have been some nice slot class fish mixed in. Small topwater offerings, expoy jigs, small tins, and small soft plastics have been doing the trick. The larger bass are still hanging around the shallow inshore reefs, and are willing to hit live eels and GT’s during the dawn, dusk, and nighttime periods. The false albacore have been sporadic in the Sound, but a few lucky anglers have managed to locate a few this week. There’s plenty of bait for them to harass, so hopefully they arrive soon in better numbers. Sea bass and scup have been plentiful, and can often be found under the large schools of peanuts if you drop a jig below the blitz.
NewsTimes
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
Register Citizen
Before and after: Analyzing Stamford's explosive growth from 1991 to 2019
Here a crane tall in the sky, there a steel beam. Everywhere, more people arrive to fill the new buildings that appear in their wake. Census data shows that Stamford has ballooned to be Connecticut’s second largest city after its development boom, something officials are quick to point out at every opportunity. In fact, 40 percent of Connecticut’s growth between 2010 and 2020 is attributable to population increases in Stamford alone.
Register Citizen
Road closure on Route 1 at Greenwich border with Port Chester, N.Y.
GREENWICH — Greenwich police are advising motorists to avoid Route 1 to and from the Port Chester, N.Y., village line on Thursday due to a road closure in the area. Authorities in Port Chester say emergency repairs are being carried out at a water pumping station at the William James Memorial Gateway Park, just over the Greenwich line.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
