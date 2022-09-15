ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FOX Sports

New era in Patriots-Steelers rivalry begins minus Brady, Ben

PITTSBURGH (AP) — For the better part of two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots would meet almost annually in a rivalry heavy on stakes and star power. Not so much in 2022. Not with Ben Roethlisberger in retirement, Tom Brady in Tampa and the two teams...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Saints Go Marching? New Orleans Looks To Continue Regular Season Dominance Over Brady & Co.

Flashback to week one: It’s three minutes into the fourth quarter, Younghoe Koo just hit a 27 yard field goal, the Falcons are at home with a 16 point lead. According to ESPN, the Falcons had a 95% win probability after the field goal. A Saints team that came into Mercedes Benz stadium as 5.5 point favorites, looked like they were going to leave Atlanta with an upsetting divisional loss.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Digital Trends

Prime Video’s first solo Thursday Night Football NFL game went … fine

So Amazon Prime Video streamed its first actually exclusive Thursday Night Football game. (That’s the name of the show because all shows must be named, in addition to actually being the night on which said football was played. It’d be awkward if TNF was played on Friday, but as we saw in 2020, stranger things have happened.) And because all things must be critiqued in 2022, we’re happy to report that it went … OK.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Betting lessons from Week 1

The NFL is back, and Week 1 of the season started off with a bang with upsets and unders galore. But not everything is what it seems, hence the term Overreaction Monday. After watching every game and digging into the stats, let's break down some of what I learned from Week 1. Here are my four betting lessons for fans and gamblers heading into Week 2.
NFL
Axios

Amazon's historic NFL debut

Amazon’s Thursday Night Football debut tonight is a landmark event for the sports world, and a seminal moment for the media industry. Why it matters: The much-anticipated contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will be the NFL’s first regular-season game exclusively available via streaming.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

'Thursday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs

The NFL officially begins a new era tonight. Thursday Night Football will no longer air on Fox or the NFL Network as Amazon struck a deal with the NFL last year to stream the game exclusively on Prime Video. Tonight's game will be the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a kickoff time of 8:15 p.m. ET. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Analyst: No Super Bowl for 2022 Patriots because 'times have changed'

The "overreaction Monday" portion of the NFL calendar continues to spill into the remainder of the midweek. Days after the New England Patriots fell to the Miami Dolphins 20-7 in last Sunday's regular-season opener, former running back and two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy declared during a televised segment that "it's over" for legendary New England head coach Bill Belichick. For a piece published Friday, NFL Media's Marc Ross added his name to the growing list of individuals who believe there's little chance Belichick will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy this coming February.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Fade Jared Goff, Falcons and other best bets

Now that NFL Week 2 is here, I think we'll start getting a better idea of how teams really look. It's tough going from preseason where starters don't get a lot of snaps to lights, camera, play ball. With that being said, I'm going to give you all a glimpse...
NFL

