Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
Elon Musk abandoned Twitter deal because of World War 3 fears, claim company lawyers
WTF?! As lawyers representing Elon Musk and Twitter argue over whether a whistleblower's claims can be added to the former's lawsuit, the company says one of the reasons Musk pulled out of the acquisition was concerns about the start of World War 3. Last week saw Twitter's former head of...
Elon Musk Warns Against a Social Media Giant
Elon Musk is ubiquitous on social media. He built his brand there and above all he built a large part of his influence there. He even made an offer of $44 billion to acquire Twitter (TWTR) , a platform where trendsetters and opinion makers meet. The richest man in the world has managed through social networks to forge a special bond with users around the world. This familiarity has made him likeable to many users who consider him very different from other billionaires.
RELATED PEOPLE
If You Printed $1 Million A Day Since 1440, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Still Has You Beat
The printing press is considered to be one of the greatest inventions of all time. It kickstarted a revolution and transformed the way ideas are communicated across the globe. Here’s a fun stat about the printing press as it relates to Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.
NFL・
Elon Musk is Being Sued for $258 Billion for a ‘DogeCoin Pyramid Scheme’
Elon Musk's Dogecoin tweets have become a lightning rod for lawsuits. Read to find out what Elon Musk has tweeted to get himself sued by a Dogecoin investor. Elon Musk in Doge Coin Crypto Scam graphicImage created with copyright free images by Zack Love.
Is Elon Musk No Longer On Twitter? No, Here's What Actually Happened
If you couldn’t find Tesla Inc TSLA CEO on Twitter on Tuesday, that's because he had changed his handle to “Naughtius Maximus.”. What Happened: Musk seemingly made the change minutes after Twitter Inc.’s TWTR shareholders approved a $44 billion buyout deal. Screenshot of Elon Musk's Twitter profile.
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of fraud and says 'he has the full right' to end deal
WILMINGTON, Del. — Billionaire Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud by concealing serious flaws in the social media company’s data security, which the entrepreneur said should allow him to end his $44 billion deal for the company, according to a Thursday court filing. Musk, the world’s richest person,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk dreams up a new way to squirm out of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition agreement
Elon Musk's lawyers issue a third letter trying to terminate his deal to acquire Twitter. A $7.75 million payment to Peiter "Mudge" Zatko is a new breach of the agreement, Musk claimed. Zatko is a whistleblower against Twitter. His disclosure openly backs some Musk allegations. Elon Musk found a new...
SlashGear Asks: Have Elon Musk's Actions In 2022 Affected Your Decision To Buy A Tesla? - Exclusive Survey
Elon Musk has never been a straight-laced character. He fits the eccentric millionaire mold quite well — or, at least, the eccentric part. The world's richest man's bank balance is far greater than that of a millionaire, with Forbes estimating a net worth of over $272 billion at the time of writing. However, the eccentric part may have to change, too, if Tesla is to continue its success.
CNET
Twitter Shareholders Vote to Approve $44 Billion Musk Deal
Twitter shareholders on Tuesday voted to approve a deal with billionaire Elon Musk, who signed an agreement in the spring to buy the social network for $44 billion. Musk is now trying to back out of the deal, but Twitter shareholders seem to have said they want it to go forward.
Musk's friends warned him against buying Twitter
Several of Elon Musk's friends privately counseled him against acquiring Twitter, once they realized that he wasn't joking around, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Musk didn't take the advice. He's now is trying to back out of his $44 billion agreement, with a trial set for next month in Delaware.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Twitter Shareholders Approve Sale to Elon Musk, Leaving Lawsuit as Final Hurdle for Deal
In a special meeting of shareholders Tuesday, holders of Twitter stock voted to approve the company’s sale to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for $54.20 per share. The vote in favor was expected, but is important as it is the final pro forma hurdle to closing the sale to Musk, with regulators having already signed off on the deal. Now the only thing standing in the way of closing is Musk’s lawsuit, with a trial date tentatively set for next month.
Elon Musk Alerts Followers To Tesla Cyberwhistle Getting Restocked For 1,000 Dogecoins — It Goes Out In A Poof
Tesla Inc TSLA re-stocked its Cyberwhistle after previously removing it from its online merchandise store. The item, which sold out within three hours, was briefly listed for a new price of 1000 Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: Elon Musk alerted his Twitter followers that the Cyberwhistle was available once again in...
electrek.co
A little-known investor put more money in Tesla (TSLA) than Elon Musk himself
A little-known investor has poured more money into Tesla (TSLA) than Elon Musk himself, and now he is reaping the rewards with a position worth billions of dollars. We first reported on KoGuan Leo last year when he became the third largest individual shareholder in Tesla behind Elon Musk and Larry Ellison.
Twitter says whistleblower case has no bearing on deal with Elon Musk
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Twitter said Monday that a multimillion-dollar severance it paid to a former employee-turned-whistleblower did not violate the contract for billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk to buy the company in a deal worth $44 billion. Twitter shareholders are due to meet Tuesday for a vote on whether...
Twitter says its multimillion-dollar payout to whistleblower shouldn't affect deal with Elon Musk
Twitter said Monday that payments to a whistleblower did not breach any of its obligations under the $44 billion acquisition proposed by Elon Musk, after the billionaire sent a third letter to try to call off the deal. The social media giant said it intends to enforce the agreement and...
Elon Musk Launches New Product Poking Fun at His Twitter Lawsuit — and It's Already Sold Out
The billionaire Tesla CEO is encouraging his followers to "blow the whistle."
cryptoslate.com
US lawmakers warn that Facebook, Instagram are ‘becoming breeding ground’ for crypto scams
U.S. Senators have called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to detail policies his company is using to address the rising cases of crypto scams on Facebook and Instagram, The Washington Post reported on Sept. 9. The lawmakers made the call as a recent report by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)...
Comments / 0