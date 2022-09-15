Read full article on original website
City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents
Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
Mariner’s Harbor NYCHA residents could be one step closer to having their cooking gas restored
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Residents of the Mariner’s Harbor Houses are one step closer to having their cooking gas restored, the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) announced Friday. A NYCHA spokesperson wrote in an email that leaks, which caused the cooking gas shutdown at 168 Brabant St....
Malliotakis, Zeldin, rally for bail reform, criticize release of ‘cop killers’ outside of 122nd Precinct
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin and representatives from the Detectives’ Endowment Association rallied in front of the 122nd Precinct in New Dorp Saturday afternoon, slamming bail reform and blaming former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Kathy Hochul for releasing “cop killers” from jail.
Upcoming lecture will focus on lawsuit that shuttered Willowbrook State School
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- The New York Bar Association in Midtown, Manhattan and the Historical Society of the New York Courts will host a free lecture titled “Willowbrook State School: How a Lawsuit Closed the Gates to a Notorious Institution and Opened the Doors of Opportunity for Thousands,” on Sept. 22, 2022.
Mayor Adams says New York City could use cruise ships to house influx of migrants
NEW YORK — Another convoy of buses filled with asylum seekers arrived Friday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal and, in an exclusive interview, Mayor Eric Adams said cruise ships could be a potential solution to the housing crisis. Adams revealed the plan during an interview on CBS2’s new...
Driver hurt in crash with FDNY truck on Staten Island settles lawsuit for $250,000, says lawyer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Mariners Harbor woman, who was injured when a fire truck collided with her Jeep at a West Brighton intersection two years ago, has settled her lawsuit against the city for $250,000, said her lawyer. Omaira Turco, then 47, suffered shoulder and knee injuries in...
New York transit agency told to stop wasting money on poorly scoped projects
The overseer of New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has told it to improve the way it scopes capital projects after it spent nearly $3m extra on an underway project to fix an issue that should have been been specified and costed at the outset. The Office of the...
Adams should follow the science and end the useless COVID vaccine mandate for NYC workers (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Few things feel more senseless and out of touch these days than New York City’s continued vaccine mandate for private sector workers and municipal employees. After all this time, workers are still required to be vaccinated in order to go to their offices and...
Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now
Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
Staten Island has lowest rate of student COVID vaccination in NYC, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new study revealed that Staten Island is the New York City borough with the lowest coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine rates among students, with only 38% vaccinated. A recent report in the journal JAMA Network Open examined data from more than 1,500 NYC schools with an average...
Adams wants to 'reassess' NYC's Right to Shelter law 2 days after he potentially violated it
Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement in which he suggested the city should “reassess” its Right to Shelter law on Wednesday — just two days after about 60 men were denied shelter in potential violation of the law.
Another Wave of Migrant Buses Arrives From Texas as System Struggles
Three more buses full of migrants from El Paso arrived at New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal early Saturday morning, and officials said they expected at least another three buses later in the day. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the first wave Saturday or...
Pump station project to be explained at Community Board 1 meeting Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An upcoming construction project at the Mersereau Avenue Pump Station in Mariners Harbor will be the subject of a Community Board 1 committee meeting this week. Representatives from the city Department of Environmental Protection will discuss the planned project during the virtual public hearing at...
NYC again rejects council members’ calls to terminate Trump golf license
(NEW YORK) — The New York City Parks Department has again rejected calls by members of the city council to terminate the Trump Organization’s license to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. Council members on Thursday called for the “immediate termination” of the Trump Organization’s license...
NYC Taking Another Look at Sanctuary City Policy After Migrant Buses
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City is taking another look at long-standing procedures that stem from a law requiring the city to shelter undomiciled people — this according to the Mayor’s chief council Brendan McGuire. The comment follows the arrival of more than 11,000 asylum seekers...
Afternoon Addition: Could a ‘cash mob’ save Papaya King?
The historic Papaya King on the Upper East Side has had plans to shutter soon, but this weekend fans will flock to a "cash mob" to revitalize interest. Upper East Side establishment, Papaya King, is getting a "cash mob," bad news for Mayor Adams's favorite restaurant, Newark gets a new direct flight, and more stories from New York City and beyond [ more › ]
Woman attacked, called anti-Black slurs by pedicab driver in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedicab driver attacked a woman and made anti-Black statements in Manhattan last week, police said on Saturday. The 52-year-old victim witnessed an argument between the suspect and a taxi driver near Broadway and West 46th Street at around 8 a.m. on Sept. 7, police said. When the victim offered to […]
NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of closures. Will the last remaining Staten Island store survive the cuts?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After Bed Bath & Beyond announced earlier this month that it will close 150 stores by the end of 2023, opting to execute an aggressive business revamp aimed at boosting the brand and bringing back sales and profits, the home goods retailer released a list of dozens of “lower producing” locations due to shutter soon. The remaining Staten Island store, located in New Springville, has survived those cuts.
S.I. Ferry Dorothy Day now in NYC: What you need to know about the fleet’s 3 new boats
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The third of three new Staten Island Ferry boats, the Dorothy Day, arrived in New York City on Friday, following a two-week journey from the Florida shipyard where it was built. The SSG Michael H. Ollis, the first of the three new boats built by Eastern...
