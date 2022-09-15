Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
WCAX
Showing appreciation for Vermont’s language interpreters
The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. The Burlington Electric Department hosted their first Net Zero Energy Festival to promote the use of all things running off electric and battery power. Federal Judge signs off on Jay Peak Resort sale.
WCAX
Vt. film at center of $28M Ponzi scheme finally makes local debut
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of 'agrivoltaics'. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
WCAX
Vermont local weather observers wanted

vermontbiz.com
The Vermont Building at the Big E opens its doors today
Vermont Business Magazine For 17 days each September, the Big E in West Springfield, MA, fills with hundreds of thousands of fairgoers. Since 1929, the historic Vermont Building has introduced many of those visitors to the dynamic products and unique Vermont food experiences that make visiting Vermont so special. The 2022 event begins today and runs until October 2nd.
weatherboy.com
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
WCAX
Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. This club holds several events and meetings throughout the year, such as seed swaps and pumpkin patch tours. More experienced growers are always looking to pass on their knowledge to the new members. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. We are told the champion was 2,359.5 pounds, owned by Barry Leblanc of Merrimack, N.H.
WCAX
VLS to launch Vt. School for the Environment
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Law and Graduate School is hoping to make sure the next generation of environmental policymakers -- and lawyers -- will be trained in the Green Mountain State. The South Royalton-based college Friday announced the launch of The Vermont School for the Environment. It...
WCAX
Officials say Vt. prison staffing plan working; Union says it falls short
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s Department of Corrections say recruitment and retention reforms are showing promise but the union representing workers says the DOC’s new staffing model won’t fix systemic issues. The state’s prison system has a 21% staff vacancy rate and that’s led to...
mynbc5.com
USDA announces $1.63M in grants for two Vermont health care institutions
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is sending $1.63 million in funding to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Little Rivers Healthcare in an effort to support rural health care providers. The funding, which totals $1,637,600, was given via Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, the agency said...
NHPR
Outside/Inbox: Do Bears Hoot?
[Editor's note: this episode first aired in October 2021]. Every other Friday, the Outside/In podcast team answers one listener question about the natural world. This week’s question comes from Ryan in New Hampshire. "My grandma and my great aunt used to argue over a hooting sound that we'd hear...
WCAX
USDA wants to hear from beekeepers on colony health
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Attention beekeepers in our region -- the USDA wants to hear from you. Between 2020 and 2021, beekeepers lost about 45% of their managed honeybee colonies in Vermont. The USDA wants to know how this year has gone, and they’re doing a survey this month and next month throughout the Northeast to assess colony loss.
WCAX
Campaign Countdown: Vt. Secretary of State
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Election Day just two months away, two candidates are vying for Vermont secretary of state. The Vermont Secretary of State’s Office performs numerous functions including overseeing elections, the Office of Profesional Regulation, and the Vermont State Archives, among other duties. Former state representative Sarah Copeland Hanzas, a Democrat from Bradford, faces Republican H. Brooke Paige from Washington, who ran unopposed in the primary.
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Vermont (Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Vermont. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
NECN
‘We're Lucky:' Hollywood Actor & Adoptive Dad Encourages LGBTQ+ Foster Parenting
Vermont’s largest celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride is this Sunday, September 18, and will include a parade through downtown Burlington. The co-grand marshal of the parade is actor Alec Mapa, whose resume includes roles in shows like “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Housewives.” However, the performer is not in Vermont just to celebrate – he’s also coming to advocate.
Vermonters go to Oregon for wildfire relief efforts
Vermonters Jessica Masten, and Reid Asaro volunteered with the Red Cross to help wildfire relief efforts in Oregon.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
