ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

Central Alabama leaders team up for solutions to railroad blockage

One street, two train crossings and a Birmingham community held hostage. Hundreds of lives in the Harris Homes neighborhood are put on hold because of trains. Barbara Merchant is President of Harris Homes resident council and has been dealing with trains all of her 48 years of living there. She...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two inmates escape from work camp facility near Coosa County

Two inmates escaped Saturday from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa county line, according to a Facebook post from the Coosa County Sheriff's Office. The post said the two were reported by the Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility which is where the two inmates were being held.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Over $850,000 worth of marijuana seized at Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Several people were arrested after over 57,000 grams of marijuana were seized at a home in Birmingham Wednesday. The Birmingham Police Department said a search warrant was issued at the residence, which is located in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast. Police said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair

The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Concerns grow over illegal dumping, littering in Tuscaloosa County

Illegal dumping and littering is an issue we have been reporting on all across the state. Viewers have reached out to us with concerns in the area of Woodland Lake Road in Tuscaloosa County. Along the road there is trash such as bottles and cans. There are some spots where...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Woodfin
ABC 33/40 News

Former deputy faces domestic violence charges

A former Hale County deputy is facing domestic violence charges. According to the Hale County Sheriff's Office, Allen Nail was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail after officers responded to a domestic dispute involving Nail and his wife. Nail has since been terminated from his position at the Hale County...
HALE COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman sought as a person of interest in connection to vehicle thefts located, charged

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman being sought as a person of interest in connection to the theft of multiple vehicles in Talladega County was located Wednesday. The Talladega Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said 69-year-old Karen Neal Hughes was charged with four counts of receiving stolen property 1st degree, class B felonies.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Third arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A third person was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. Daffron was killed in the 400 block of Alexander Road located in unincorporated Shelby County near Leeds on Wednesday, August 31. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Politics Local#Bwwb
ABC 33/40 News

Person in custody after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Helena

HELENA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is in custody after a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Thursday morning in Helena. Just after 7:00 a.m., police said officers and the Helena Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Stonecreek Drive in the Old Cahaba neighborhood.
HELENA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One arrested after meth, cocaine found during search of Gadsden home

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Gadsden. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 64-year-old Norman Terry Mccloud was charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Opium), one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GADSDEN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Hueytown man killed in Bessemer motorcycle crash

A Hueytown man was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Bessemer late Thursday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 38-year-old James David Townsend lost control of a Harley Davidson motorcycle while trying to pass traffic in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer. The crash happened just...
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC 33/40 News

Crash involving tractor temporarily shuts down multiple lanes of Highway 280

The two westbound lanes of Highway 280 were shut down near the Budweiser plant in Shelby County after an accident involving a tractor Saturday morning. According to a post from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the tractor was overturned in the accident. Deputies were using one lane of the eastbound side of the highway for traffic traveling west.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Da'marion "Fluff" Bothwell leads Oneonta to best start since 2012

Oneonta was on the verge of having its homecoming spoiled last Friday night, trailing region rival Cherokee County by two scores in the second half. But the hosts stayed true to their gameplan and once again turned to D'amarion Bothwell to lead the comeback. The running back scored a pair...
ONEONTA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama gets help from defense, special teams in blowout win over ULM

There was very little doubt how Alabama's home game against Louisiana-Monroe was going to go Saturday but anytime the Warhawks enter Bryant-Denny Stadium, some bad memories start coming back to Crimson Tide fans. However, for the second time since that day in 2007, Alabama made easy work of ULM, being...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy