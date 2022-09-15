Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
ABC 33/40 News
Central Alabama leaders team up for solutions to railroad blockage
One street, two train crossings and a Birmingham community held hostage. Hundreds of lives in the Harris Homes neighborhood are put on hold because of trains. Barbara Merchant is President of Harris Homes resident council and has been dealing with trains all of her 48 years of living there. She...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County searching for solutions as illegal dumping continues
Illegal dumping and littering continues to be a concern across our viewing area. Jefferson County said the issue is nothing new but is continuing to work toward solutions to the problem. One of the areas where people have been dumping illegally has been on Shady Grove Road. David Courington has...
ABC 33/40 News
Chilton County E-911 trying to make $4 million improvements to communication system
Chilton County E-911 is trying to upgrade its communication system through the implementation of a system geared toward public safety called P25. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the current system the county uses is unreliable, and it makes communication with agencies outside of the county difficult. "You're kind of...
ABC 33/40 News
Two inmates escape from work camp facility near Coosa County
Two inmates escaped Saturday from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa county line, according to a Facebook post from the Coosa County Sheriff's Office. The post said the two were reported by the Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility which is where the two inmates were being held.
ABC 33/40 News
Volunteer group "Reading Allies" works to help students improve reading skills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WBMA) — 25 percent of Tuscaloosa City Schools' third graders are reading below grade level, according to state data. To help those students who are struggling with their reading, there's a program of community volunteers putting in work. Tuscaloosa city and county schools have what's called "Reading...
ABC 33/40 News
Over $850,000 worth of marijuana seized at Birmingham home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Several people were arrested after over 57,000 grams of marijuana were seized at a home in Birmingham Wednesday. The Birmingham Police Department said a search warrant was issued at the residence, which is located in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast. Police said the...
ABC 33/40 News
Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair
The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
ABC 33/40 News
Concerns grow over illegal dumping, littering in Tuscaloosa County
Illegal dumping and littering is an issue we have been reporting on all across the state. Viewers have reached out to us with concerns in the area of Woodland Lake Road in Tuscaloosa County. Along the road there is trash such as bottles and cans. There are some spots where...
ABC 33/40 News
Former deputy faces domestic violence charges
A former Hale County deputy is facing domestic violence charges. According to the Hale County Sheriff's Office, Allen Nail was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail after officers responded to a domestic dispute involving Nail and his wife. Nail has since been terminated from his position at the Hale County...
ABC 33/40 News
Woman sought as a person of interest in connection to vehicle thefts located, charged
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman being sought as a person of interest in connection to the theft of multiple vehicles in Talladega County was located Wednesday. The Talladega Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said 69-year-old Karen Neal Hughes was charged with four counts of receiving stolen property 1st degree, class B felonies.
ABC 33/40 News
Third arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A third person was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. Daffron was killed in the 400 block of Alexander Road located in unincorporated Shelby County near Leeds on Wednesday, August 31. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said...
ABC 33/40 News
Cullman county school bus involved in head-on collision, no students on board
A Cullman county school bus was involved in a head-on crash Thursday morning. No students were on board at the time of the wreck. The wreck happened on County Road 222 near Palomino RV Resort. It involved bus #16-20 which was heading to Cullman for a monthly inspection. The driver...
ABC 33/40 News
Person in custody after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Helena
HELENA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is in custody after a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Thursday morning in Helena. Just after 7:00 a.m., police said officers and the Helena Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Stonecreek Drive in the Old Cahaba neighborhood.
ABC 33/40 News
One arrested after meth, cocaine found during search of Gadsden home
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Gadsden. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 64-year-old Norman Terry Mccloud was charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Opium), one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
ABC 33/40 News
Hueytown man killed in Bessemer motorcycle crash
A Hueytown man was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Bessemer late Thursday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 38-year-old James David Townsend lost control of a Harley Davidson motorcycle while trying to pass traffic in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer. The crash happened just...
ABC 33/40 News
Friday Night Blitz Week 4 scoreboard: Hoover, Thompson back on top after big region wins
Before many teams take a midseason break from region play, the slate of high school football games in Week 4 included plenty of major region matchups and some of the state's top rivalry matchups. After a tough start to the season, Thompson and Hoover both got key wins to show...
ABC 33/40 News
Crash involving tractor temporarily shuts down multiple lanes of Highway 280
The two westbound lanes of Highway 280 were shut down near the Budweiser plant in Shelby County after an accident involving a tractor Saturday morning. According to a post from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the tractor was overturned in the accident. Deputies were using one lane of the eastbound side of the highway for traffic traveling west.
ABC 33/40 News
Da'marion "Fluff" Bothwell leads Oneonta to best start since 2012
Oneonta was on the verge of having its homecoming spoiled last Friday night, trailing region rival Cherokee County by two scores in the second half. But the hosts stayed true to their gameplan and once again turned to D'amarion Bothwell to lead the comeback. The running back scored a pair...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama gets help from defense, special teams in blowout win over ULM
There was very little doubt how Alabama's home game against Louisiana-Monroe was going to go Saturday but anytime the Warhawks enter Bryant-Denny Stadium, some bad memories start coming back to Crimson Tide fans. However, for the second time since that day in 2007, Alabama made easy work of ULM, being...
ABC 33/40 News
Squadron name T.J. Saint as head coach, Billy Campbell GM of basketball operations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Squadron announced Thursday the promotion of T.J. Saint as Head Coach and Billy Campbell to General Manager of Basketball Operations. The team said Saint enters his first season as head coach after spending the previous three seasons with the Pelicans’ G League affiliate...
