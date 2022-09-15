Read full article on original website
The Macau Grand Prix Is Back On The Calendar, Bikes To Return?
The 69th Macau Grand Prix is back on the map as the Sports Bureau, Pun Weng Kun stated to the media in a Sports Bureau meeting. As such, the development marks the return of the GP, however, motorcycle racing hasn’t been 100 percent confirmed yet by the council, but there is a chance that two-wheelers will make a return should negotiations go well.
WorldSBK: Garrett Gerloff To Race For Bonovo Action BMW Racing In 2023
For the 2023 WorldSBK season, BMW Motorrad Motorsport will welcome a new team member from the good old US of A. Garrett Gerloff will race for BMW Motorrad in the FIM Superbike World Championship. After competing with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team for the previous three years, the 27-year-old will debut for the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team in the upcoming season.
Motor racing-Alonso will challenge Aston Martin - Krack
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Fernando Alonso has the "speed, hunger, motivation and experience" to help Aston Martin take the next step but things could get difficult if they do not deliver a fast enough car for the former world champion, team boss Mike Krack said.
Hero MotoCorp Reopens Bookings For Limited XPulse Rally Edition In India
No matter where in the world you’re from, I’m almost certain you can appreciate a lightweight and capable dual-sport motorcycle. Nearly all manufacturers have at least one dual-sport machine in their model range, however, it’s in countries like India where dual-sports make the most sense, even for the average commuter.
Zoe Backstedt wins junior women’s time trial at Road Cycling World Championships
Great Britain’s Zoe Backstedt has blown away the field to take victory in the junior women’s time trial at the Road Cycling World Championships in Wollongong, Australia.The 17-year-old clocked 18 minutes 26.78 seconds over the 14.1km course in New South Wales, some 95km (60 miles) south of Sydney, to finish one minute 35.58 seconds ahead of Germany’s Justyna Czapla, who was followed by Febe Jooris of Belgium.Backstedt, who now holds the junior women’s world titles in cyclocross, road race, time trial and Madison, attributed her success to how she handled the pressure of the occasion.She said: “It feels incredible, I...
2023 KTM 890 Adventure R Packs Bold New Graphics And A New Display
On September 17, 2022, KTM officially unveiled its lightly updated 2023 890 Adventure R. The 2022 KTM Adventure Rider Rally was underway in the U.S. state of Idaho, and it was there that Team Orange pulled the covers off of the new bike for the first time in front of a crowd.
