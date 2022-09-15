Read full article on original website
Pritzker and Bailey tout endorsements
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois governor are touting endorsements heading into the final weeks of the election season. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scored endorsements from various labor groups. Monday, he was joined by Laborers' International Union of North America in Chicago for an endorsement. Earlier this month, he shared in a digital ad the endorsement of Operating Engineers Local 150.
Missouri legislators file 32 bills so far during special session
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson called a special legislative session to focus on lengthening agricultural tax credits and reducing the state income tax, but legislators filed 32 bills on a wide range of issues. There were 10 bills filed in the House, but only three...
Two States' Attorneys suing over law ending cash bail
At least two Illinois States Attorneys are suing over a state law that on January 1 eliminates cash bail. Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe and Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow have filed, so far. Both suits name as defendants Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon are additionally named in the Will County litigation.
Maine health-care workers appeal vaccine mandate ruling
(The Center Square) – A group of health-care workers who sued Maine over Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate are appealing a federal judge's ruling tossing out the case. A lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state and...
Changes needed to make a Pennsylvania hydrogen hub work
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to lure billions of federal dollars for a hydrogen hub to the commonwealth, the General Assembly would need to reform the legal and permitting process to make it happen. The intricacies of such action were center stage at a Senate Environmental...
Three Years Past Maytag Building Completion Deadline, No End in Sight
The years-long drama surrounding the incomplete redevelopment of the former Maytag Building at First and Joliet Streets is a real headache for the City of La Salle. It was about three-and-a-half years ago that property owner CL Enterprises committed to La Salle that they'd have the building converted into a mixed-use development by the end of 2019. Years later, it sits incomplete and with structural issues. CL Enterprises also owns the tumbledown former Hotel Kaskaskia, and that building has its own set of issues. Alderman Jerry Reynolds Monday night reported that CLE is waiting for its contractor to provide cost and completion estimates for the Maytag property. Longtime CLE critic Alderman Jim Bacidore questioned Reynolds.
