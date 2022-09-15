Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Related
Birmingham man killed in house fire
A 73-year-old man was killed in a house fire Thursday evening.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire & Rescue responding to fire on Richard Arrington Jr, Blvd S
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a fire at Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd S and 21st Ave S. The building is an old gas station that is currently unused. There are no injuries reported and BFRs is investigating the cause of the fire. Subscribe...
wbrc.com
Alabaster reports train no longer blocking 6th Ave SW, 11th Ave SW
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The train has moved and the road is clear. Alabaster Police say a train is blocking 6th Avenue SW and 11th Avenue SW. CSX is currently unable to say when the train will be moved. Updates will be released as we receive more information. Subscribe...
Man killed in Bessemer crash identified
A 38-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash late Thursday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Birmingham firefighters on scene of house fire in Pratt City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in Pratt City. The fire happened September 16 in the 100 block of Beech Avenue. No one was home, according to authorities. One firefighter had a heat related injury. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police find 2 men shot in a yard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Susan Lane Thursday night, according to Birmingham Police. Officers were called to the 900 Block of Susan Lane before 10:30 p.m. where they said they found two men shot in a yard. The preliminary investigation revealed one...
Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant
Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
Motorcyclist killed in overnight Bessemer crash
An overnight motorcycle crash in Bessemer left one man dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as James David Townsend. He was 38 and lived in Hueytown. The wreck happened at 11:51 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Ninth Avenue North. Authorities said Townsend was the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Overturned tractor closes lanes of U.S. 280 WB in Shelby Co.
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports at wo-vehicle crash on Highway 280 has closed all westbound lanes near 2400 U.S. 280. The crash included a tractor which overturned. Troopers with ALEA are continuing to investigate. We will provide updates...
ABC 33/40 News
Hueytown man killed in Bessemer motorcycle crash
A Hueytown man was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Bessemer late Thursday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 38-year-old James David Townsend lost control of a Harley Davidson motorcycle while trying to pass traffic in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer. The crash happened just...
wbrc.com
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 55-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident at a Birmingham business September 14. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. Authorities say he was killed while trying to fix a jammed paper machine at Joe Piper, Inc....
wvtm13.com
Man dies in McCalla after fall from ladder while trimming tree limbs
MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man died Saturday after falling while cutting limbs from a tree. Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla to investigate the report of a person who had fallen from a tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
One taken to hospital after house fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire near Kingston on September 15, 2022. This happened at 939 47th Way North. Authorities are still working to extinguish the fire. We will continue to update this story...
wvtm13.com
59 years since 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thursday marks 59 years since four little girls were killed in a bombing at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham. WVTM 13's Mattie Davis reports on the remembrance held at the downtown church.
Grayson Valley busts yields 8 guns, 125 lbs. of weed
From The Tribune staff reports GRAYSON VALLEY — A search warrant executed in Grayson Valley on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of eight guns and 125 pounds of marijuana, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham firefighter suffered heat-related injury during house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A firefighter suffered a heat-related injury while one scene of a house fire in Birmingham today. A spokesperson for the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) said fire crews went to the 100 block of Beech Avenue just before 2 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, heavy...
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in 1963 Birmingham church bombing and nurse reunite after 6 decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
weisradio.com
Etowah County Accident Injures Two
Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle wreck, occurring near West End High School in Etowah County on Friday night around 9:45. That accident was listed on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report as taking place on Highway 278 at the Fairview Cove Road intersection involving a 1991 Chevy – a 2004 GMC Silverado – and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
Woman dead after possible accidental shooting in Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a woman died from a gunshot wound Thursday evening in Birmingham. Police and fire medics responded about 6 p.m. to the 900 block of 47th Street South in the area known as Baby Kingston. Sgt. Monica Law said the woman, whose identity has not been...
Comments / 0