The Post and Courier
New 12-story Charleston office building 60% leased as it nears completion
A new 12-story office building under construction on the Charleston peninsula is now more than 60 percent leased. Morrison Yard on Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge recently picked up three new tenants, according to Jeff Mixson, a co-owner of the new office building and founder and principal of Mixson Properties.
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
live5news.com
Charleston to hire experts to help staff to rewrite citywide zoning codes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is looking to rewrite its zoning codes and ordinances over the next few years, and officials say the rewrite affects all property owners in the city, regardless of where they live. Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability Robert Summerfield says up to...
Fireman retiring after over 23 years with Charleston FD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina firefighter is retiring after serving the Lowcountry for nearly 3 decades. After 29 years as a first responder, Captain Kevin Brophy with the Charleston Fire Department will officially retire. The captain joined the Moncks Corner Fire Department in 1993. In 1996 Captain Brophy served with the Lady’s Island […]
live5news.com
Big raises for Charleston County Schools top employees
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s many leadership changes come with big boosts in salaries this year. Salaries for the district’s 10 most expensive employees jumped nearly 8 percent, cracking an expense of more than $2 million. Superintendent Don Kennedy and Chief Operating Officer...
Berkeley County Receives $500K Grant To Revitalize St. Stephen Area
Berkeley County Council approved a $500,000 EPA Brownfields Assessment grant to help fund a large-scale revitalization initiative to greatly improve quality of life opportunities in the St. Stephen/Russellville area. The post Berkeley County Receives $500K Grant To Revitalize St. Stephen Area appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Moncks Corner nonprofit using thrift store to finance ministry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County will reopen a store Saturday that will help fund the organization’s mission. The Changed Lives Ministry says 100% of profits from its Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store will fund the group’s 13-week program designed to help people who are struggling to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.
Charleston leaders working on solutions for vacant buildings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking for ways to address vacant buildings in the city. This topic was discussed on Thursday during the Community Development Committee meeting. Over the last decade, the number of vacant buildings in Charleston has been reduced by more than half, but there are still about 200 remaining today. […]
crbjbizwire.com
Leadership Dorchester applications are now open for class of 2023
Dorchester County, SC - The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Dorchester program is now accepting applications for the class of 2023. Leadership Dorchester is an 11-month intensive and comprehensive study of the political, civic, economic and social dynamics in action within Dorchester County. The class participates in unique...
abcnews4.com
Charleston’s first trucking expo at Ladson this Saturday
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is hosting its first trucking expo at Ladson Exchange Park this Saturday. The expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9850 Hwy 78. "Our vision is to provide educational tools for truck drivers and trucking companies in our community so they can receive real-time information on the cost of goods and services that are available to them."
live5news.com
Reward offered for missing teenager
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing teenager that was last seen at a Summerville high school. Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen at Cane Bay High School wearing faded black jeans, a black Bob Ross T-shirt...
abcnews4.com
Renters struggle to get maintenance under local property management company
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some Charleston renters worry about their health after seeing significant problems in their homes. They say Conrex Property Management isn't helping. Emmy Moore says she was told the home had been inspected and cleaned before moving in. This was the first of many problems. "It...
The Post and Courier
Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future
The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
Attendance Lines Proposed For Carolyn Lewis School; Community Meetings Scheduled
A first reading on attendance zones for the K-8 school scheduled to open next year in the Carnes Crossroads area was held at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Berkeley County Board of Education. The post Attendance Lines Proposed For Carolyn Lewis School; Community Meetings Scheduled appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Charleston taking ecological approach to fight Johns Island drainage woes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders will be discussing a new drainage project on Johns Island aimed at decreasing flooding in the Barberry Woods neighborhood. The Barberry Woods Drainage project heads to Charleston’s Technical Review Committee Thursday. City leaders said when the neighborhood was built, a historic stream...
live5news.com
Reward offered for info on injured puppy rescued in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a possible case of animal cruelty involving a chihuahua puppy found in a plastic storage bin Tuesday, the Charleston Animal Society said. A $5,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and felony conviction of those responsible, Charleston Animal Society...
No injuries after overnight fire at Camping World in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating an early-morning fire at Camping World on Rivers Avenue. According to fire officials, crews responded to an alarm set off at Camping World of Charleston around 1:30 a.m. Crews found no smoke from the outside of the building, however, they found the inside […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston's high-end home market cools from sizzling sales during pandemic
Multimillion-dollar residential deals throughout the Charleston region this year have included historic houses turned into inns, oceanfront condominiums and even a whole island. The high-end home market continued to sizzle, too, even amid rising borrowing costs, escalating prices and a dearth of available housing stock. But recently, Lowcountry real estate...
Crash brings down power lines, blocks part of Orange Grove Rd in West Ashley
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A crash on Orange Grove Road has brought down power lines and blocked a portion of the roadway. According to the Charleston Police Department, a crash occurred Saturday morning on Orange Grove Road between Manchester and Winchester Road. The power lines are down at the crash location. Orange Grove Road between […]
The Post and Courier
Proposed Charleston development includes hotel brand new to SC and 3 apartment buildings
A new 150-room hotel proposed for the third phase of a still-developing marshfront property on the Charleston peninsula will be the first of its brand in South Carolina. The next stage of development also includes three new apartment buildings, with two of them up to 12 stories tall. The city's...
