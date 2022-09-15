Read full article on original website
Richards Serves Up Beating
The Dinos opened their region schedule with a road trip to Canyon View. They immediately made their presence know with a 25-16 win. The Falcons then answered back with a 25-21 set win to tie it up at one apiece. The big storyline of the game was Carbon’s ability to serve. The Dinos logged an impressive 17 aces in the match.
Carbon Sports Highlight: Mont Harmon Volleyball
Mont Harmon volleyball started open gyms at the end of June, then had tryouts on the first day of school, Aug. 17. Mont Harmon is fielding a lot of teams this year, which gives more girls at the school the opportunity to play. They have six teams, including two groups each with varsity, JV and sixth grade. With that comes a learning curve of a new sport for a lot of girls, but according to Coach Megan Urbanik, “They have already worked so hard and learned so much!”
Traveling Western Apparel Trailer Welcomed to Emery
On Tuesday afternoon, a ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) to welcome traveling western apparel trailer Prickly Sweet. According to the business’s website, patrons will be able to find everything that is needed in one little space. Products available range from bags, clothing and hair accessories to tumblers, decor and more. The traveling trailer is owned by Jennifer Nattress, who told the ECBC that the clothing is for all body types, ranging from size small to 3X.
Castle Dale Elementary Cougar Crew
Our Cougar Crew for the week of August 29th – September 2nd show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being COURAGEOUS. Way to go!. Pictured: Gabriel Ariotti, Braxton White, Ridger Oveson, Asher Bohn, Trestan Yazzie, Caymbree Tischner, Bella Ward, Scott Donaldson, Parker Sharp.
Declining Enrollment Evaluations Begin in Emery County
Over the past two decades, overall student populations in the Emery School District have been declining, making it necessary to evaluate the alignment of classes. The total number for students in 1998 was 3,101 and, as of this year, it has dropped to 2,050 students. The Emery School District held three Town Hall Meetings to receive public input regarding three possibilities the district is currently considering.
LaFondita Welcomed to Emery County
A ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted on Tuesday by the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) to celebrate the new Mexican take-out restaurant that is located in Huntington. This restaurant is called LaFondita and is owned by Tanya Hernandez. The establishment is located at 325 South 60 East in Huntington. Delicious menu items include carne asada tacos, roasted pork torta, steak nachos, pork tacos, carne asada loaded potatoes and much more.
Boom/Bust or Self Full-filling Prophecy
In 2019, many feared that the coal industry in Carbon and Emery counties would follow the path of the Appalachia coal country, which has experienced economic insecurity and cultural issues as a result of the decrease in coal production. Therefore, the Utah Coal Country Strike Team was formed to “diversify the economy and provide urgent public policy support.” The strike team outlined four areas of intervention:
Elevate Home Health & Hospice Celebrates Hospice Accreditation
On Wednesday, the community was invited to Elevated Home Health & Hospice to help celebrate their new hospice accreditation from ACHC. Elevate Home Health & Hospice has been providing home health services in Carbon and Emery counties for a few years now. It was explained that the accreditation is a difficult thing to achieve and has taken them a few years to accomplish.
Christmas Tree Regalia Just Around the Corner
Believe it or not, the 2022 Christmas Tree Regalia is just around the corner and the Friends Board of Carbon and Emery Children’s Justice Center is inviting all that would like to participate to get involved now. “We are thrilled to sponsor [the] Christmas Tree Regalia once again,” shared...
Positive Pathways Expands Services to Castle Dale
Positive Pathways opened five years ago, beginning with Sabrina Carter working solo in what is called Medication Management. This is a term that is used when an individual in psychiatry focuses on mental health while adjusting and dosing medications. Carter prescribes, diagnoses and manages the aspects of the medications that...
