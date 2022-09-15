Mont Harmon volleyball started open gyms at the end of June, then had tryouts on the first day of school, Aug. 17. Mont Harmon is fielding a lot of teams this year, which gives more girls at the school the opportunity to play. They have six teams, including two groups each with varsity, JV and sixth grade. With that comes a learning curve of a new sport for a lot of girls, but according to Coach Megan Urbanik, “They have already worked so hard and learned so much!”

