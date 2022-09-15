Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)
It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’
The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
americanmilitarynews.com
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
The drying Danube River reveals explosive-laden WWII Nazi warships
The vessels were among hundreds scuttled along the Danube by Nazi Germany's Black Sea fleet in 1944 as they retreated from advancing Soviet forces, and still hamper river traffic during low water levels.
Glamping with giants: Pack your trunk to bed down with elephants in amazing bubble tents deep in the jungles of Thailand
Forget the old Mafia threat about ‘sleeping with the fishes’. My wife and I were two steps ahead, sleeping with the elephants. Stretched out in a glass bubble tent in the Thai jungle, we were joined by two giant beasts just ten yards away. Their ears flapped as I sat up, feeling a little absurd exposed to the elements in my striped pyjamas by the banks of the River Ruak, with Myanmar (formerly Burma) a few yards across the water.
Get growing with rock wool, an old tip newly learned
I am lucky to have met a big group of plant science geeks from all over the world through platforms such as Instagram. So, recently, when I was offered the opportunity of a botanical road trip with my mate Rogier van Vugt, head of horticulture at Leiden Botanic Garden, about 25 miles south of Amsterdam, to visit tiny, niche growers and rare plant collectors across Europe, I jumped at the chance. Yet, to my surprise, the most amazing fact I learned from the experts we met was not about some top-secret plant cultivar or a closely guarded growing technique, but probably the simplest of all ideas: a new take on an old growing media.
lonelyplanet.com
Road trip to the best of Germany’s Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg
Southern Germany's regions of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg deliver warmth in more ways than one © Image by Valentin Wolf / Getty Images; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. This may be northern Europe, but southern Germany positively glows. From the amber in the giant beer mugs to...
Rare Frescos Recovered from 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple in Italy
Archaeologists recovered parts of the frescoed walls and ceiling from the 2,000-year-old Cupra temple in Cupra Marittima, Italy, last week. Intact interior frescos of this kind are extremely rare. The frescos are painted in blue, yellow, red, black, and green hues, and decorated with such motifs as flowery garlands, candelabra, and tiny palms. They were discovered during excavations that began in July under the direction of the University of Naples L’Orientale and the local town council. Built at the start of the 1st century CE, the temple was dedicated to the Etruscan-turned-Roman goddess Cupra. It served as the spiritual hub of Cupra...
‘In a single walk you can see an acropolis, falcons and eagles’: hiking Greece’s ancient island paths
Beauty is all around us on the bright April morning my daughter and I climb a path marked as a donkey trail on our map of the Cycladic island of Sifnos. Butterflies flit over terraced meadows brimming with wild lupins, red poppies, and soft, green grasses. A whitewashed chapel is luminous against the blue sky. Over on a hilltop stand the silver canopy of an olive grove and the remains of a stone windmill, spokes and sails long absent. We approach the edge of a rocky outcrop and a mosaic of blues emerges beneath us: it’s the Myrtoan Sea and it stretches, glittering, in three directions, as if to the earth’s very ends.
A great coast walk to a great pub: the Anchor Inn, Dorset
Dramatic views, a jungly undercliff and geological wonders are the highlights of this South West Coast Path route to a brilliantly sited hostelry with great beer and food
sciencealert.com
Humans And Cockatoos Are Embroiled in an Escalating 'Arms Race' in Australia
Australia's crafty, sulphur-crested cockatoos (Cacatua galerita) appear to have entered an "innovation arms race" with humans, scientists say, as the two species spar over the rubbish in roadside bins. The white birds, which can grow nearly as long as a human arm, initially surprised researchers by devising an ingenious technique...
RideApart
Spotted: Ducati Panigale V4 R Saunters Stealthily Down An Italian Road
The Ducati Panigale V4 R is many things—but generally speaking, one thing it isn’t is stealthy. Even without hearing it, it’s a design that absolutely needs to be noticed—from the tip of the nose to the last centimeter of the tail. That’s understandable—after all, the team from Bologna itself uses phrases like “pure racing adrenaline” and “designed to elicit a symphony of emotions” when describing this machine.
CARS・
Time Out Global
Rail to trail in Istria
Parenzana is the defunct railway that was reset in motion as a scenic walking and cycling trail. Follow along this historic path crossing bridges, passing through tunnels and over viaducts through bucolic landscapes dotted with hilltop towns. The Parenzana was long a ghost railway when it finally got back on...
A Sicilian sizzler: Pretty Palermo is perfect in autumn, with fewer crowds and temperatures in the mid-20s (and these days the Mafia have a lower profile)
The Colombian novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez said: ‘Going to Sicily is better than going to the moon.’ That might be overdoing it, but the largest island in the Mediterranean has an enigmatic element to it, with its baking hot interior, religious fervour and associations with organised crime. Now...
adventure.com
In search of Britain’s forgotten rainforests
Few people know that Britain’s west coast was once covered by rainforest. Now, just a few isolated tracts remain in western Scotland, Cumbria, North Wales and Devon. Shafik Meghji hikes through the Ceunant Llennyrch rainforest, a deep gorge rich in mythology. On the outskirts of the former slate-mining town...
Next Avenue
The Faroe Islands: A Remote Place with an Ancient Past
Located between Iceland and Norway, the Faroe Islands are a quiet and ruggedly beautiful historic spot. Halfway between Iceland and Norway in the North Atlantic sea sits the Faroe Islands, inhabited since at least the 6th century when monks sailing north from Ireland first discovered the place and settled there.
Time Out Global
Revealed: Europe’s most beautiful railway journeys
There are few pleasures quite as simple and sumptuous as a scenic railway. Gliding along to the gentle, rhythmic chuk-chuk of the rails, chilled out in a temperate carriage – perhaps with a delicious beverage in-hand – and surrounded by jaw-dropping views… what’s not to like?
