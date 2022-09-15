Depression is one of the most common mental health disorders in the United States and its prevalence is on the rise. Whereas statistics showed that 6.6 percent of US individuals older than 12 suffered from depression in 2005, this had increased to 7.3 percent by 2015. Now, researchers from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and City University of New York have updated these statistics using data from the 2015−2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, and found a further increase. They report their findings in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO