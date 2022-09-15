Read full article on original website
Can AI stop rare eagles flying into wind turbines in Germany?
Cameras on turbines being trained to recognise lesser spotted eagles, which are endangered in country
Shanghai unveils $257 billion in infrastructure investments
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commercial hub of Shanghai launched on Tuesday eight infrastructure projects with total investment of 1.8 trillion yuan ($256.83 billion), state media said.
Uganda health ministry confirms Ebola outbreak
KAMPALA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Uganda has confirmed an outbreak of Ebola in the country's Mubende district, its health ministry said on Tuesday on Twitter. The ministry said the confirmed case was a 24-year-old man who showed symptoms and later died.
Energy crisis key to Italy’s election — but not conservation
MILAN (AP) — Giambarini Group’s plants in northern Italy must keep zinc baths that rustproof steel and iron parts super-heated around the clock, seven days a week, an energy-intensive process that has grown exponentially more costly as natural gas prices spike. Methane to create molten zinc that forms...
earth.com
Nearly ten percent in the U.S. report having depression
Depression is one of the most common mental health disorders in the United States and its prevalence is on the rise. Whereas statistics showed that 6.6 percent of US individuals older than 12 suffered from depression in 2005, this had increased to 7.3 percent by 2015. Now, researchers from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and City University of New York have updated these statistics using data from the 2015−2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, and found a further increase. They report their findings in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
Farm and food investors face $150 billion loss on climate change - report
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Top farming and food firms could lose up to a quarter of their value by 2030 if they do not adapt to new government policies and consumer behavior tied to climate change, United Nations-affiliated campaigners said in a new report.
Taiwan 'proud' of its efforts to help Ukraine, says President Tsai
TAIPEI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan is "proud" of its efforts to help Ukraine in the country's struggle to defend itself and those efforts must continue, President Tsai Ing-wen told a conference taking place in New York.
