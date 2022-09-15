Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means
The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio predicts the Fed will hike interest rates to at least 4.5% - and warns a major recession is likely
Ray Dalio predicted the Fed would hike interest rates to at least 4.5% to curb stubborn inflation. The billionaire investor estimated the rate increases would spark a 20% decline in stock prices. Dalio warned the rate hikes would likely plunge the US economy into a major recession. Ray Dalio expects...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
'Black Swan' author Nassim Taleb says years of zero interest rates destroyed the economic structure and created 'tumors like bitcoin'
Years of 0% interest rates in the US damaged the economy and created bubbles like bitcoin, Nassim Taleb told CNBC on Thursday. "You're creating bubbles, creating tumors like bitcoin," the author of "The Black Swan" said about monetary policy. Taleb has been critical of bitcoin before, comparing the cryptocurrency to...
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession
Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
These 183 housing markets could soon see home prices fall 20%, Moody’s says
Back in May, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold proclamation: The U.S. housing market was entering into a “housing correction.” Through the summer, Zandi said, U.S. housing activity would plummet. As it did, Zandi said home prices in bubbly markets like Phoenix and Boise would begin falling.
CNBC
A 'housing recession' won't bring home prices down, economist says: Here's why
Despite talk of a "housing recession," don't hold your breath waiting for home prices to suddenly decline any time soon. In fact, prices are expected to grow through 2023, according to several housing forecasts. The market does seem to be cooling, however. With higher mortgage costs, U.S. home sales are...
CNN reports ‘staggering’ 72% of economists say the U.S. is in a recession or ‘headed there very soon’
CNN reported Monday that 72% of economists believe the U.S. is already in a recession or will soon will enter one. This news, which marks a contrast from the network's attempts to present the economy as being strong, was delivered by reporter Matt Egan during "CNN Newsroom With Ana Cabrera."
Fighting inflation over the next 18 months could bring the same kind of pain it did in the 1980s: fewer jobs and expensive borrowing
Inflation is starting to cool down, but the precedent set by the 1980s suggests the path forward will be a long and painful one. The Federal Reserve expects price growth to close in on its 2% target by the end of 2023. The next year and a half will feature...
How To Take Advantage of a Recession
While a recession is a tough time for the economy in general, there are always pockets of opportunity in every downturn. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage of Life. In fact, there are many axioms that suggest that...
The stock market will fall another 26% if the Fed sparks a recession in its fight against inflation, Goldman Sachs says
The stock market could fall another 26% if the Fed gets too aggressive with its interest rate hikes, according to Goldman Sachs. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates next week in its continued bid to tame rising inflation. Goldman estimates that an unemployment rate at 6% would send...
Bridgewater's co-chief investor says the US is at the center of a global financial bubble - and warns a crushing recession is on the cards
Greg Jensen predicted asset prices wouldn't bounce back to pre-pandemic levels. The Bridgewater boss diagnosed a huge financial bubble, and flagged the risk of a painful recession. The hedge fund's co-chief investor has warned asset prices could tumble as much as 25%. US asset prices won't rebound to pre-pandemic highs,...
Two of the world's greatest economists disagree on whether you have to lose your job to bring inflation down
When the IMF’s former chief economist, Olivier Blanchard, was asked if inflation will come down without rising unemployment, his answer was simple: “I wish, but no.” Goldman’s chief economist isn’t so sure.
White House downplays inflation-fueled stock market losses
On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested that President Joe Biden and his administration were not concerned by his viral, split-screen moment from the day prior.
FOXBusiness
US housing market downturn to worsen in 2023, Goldman Sachs warns
The U.S. housing market has likely tumbled into its first recession in more than a decade, and Goldman Sachs economists warned that investors should brace for the downturn to get worse. In a note to clients, Goldman strategists predicted that activity in the housing sector will slow sharply in the...
The stock market plunge shows ‘The Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution
Stocks plunged on Tuesday as fears that the Federal Reserve will ultimately spark a recession spread like wildfire after a hotter-than-expected inflation print. The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year in an attempt to cool rising consumer prices, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that his inflation fight is “unconditional” and rate hikes will continue even if it means some “pain” for Americans.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says a European recession is a ‘done deal’ but the U.S. might not be far behind
There's a difference between recession chances in the U.S. and foreign markets, Mohamed El-Erian says. It remains to be seen whether a recession is going to hit the U.S., but an economic downturn may already be set in stone in other parts of the world. Many economists have predicted that...
From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn
While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
