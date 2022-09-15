ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXBusiness

The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means

The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
Markets Insider

'Black Swan' author Nassim Taleb says years of zero interest rates destroyed the economic structure and created 'tumors like bitcoin'

Years of 0% interest rates in the US damaged the economy and created bubbles like bitcoin, Nassim Taleb told CNBC on Thursday. "You're creating bubbles, creating tumors like bitcoin," the author of "The Black Swan" said about monetary policy. Taleb has been critical of bitcoin before, comparing the cryptocurrency to...
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
GOBankingRates

How To Take Advantage of a Recession

While a recession is a tough time for the economy in general, there are always pockets of opportunity in every downturn. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage of Life. In fact, there are many axioms that suggest that...
Markets Insider

Bridgewater's co-chief investor says the US is at the center of a global financial bubble - and warns a crushing recession is on the cards

Greg Jensen predicted asset prices wouldn't bounce back to pre-pandemic levels. The Bridgewater boss diagnosed a huge financial bubble, and flagged the risk of a painful recession. The hedge fund's co-chief investor has warned asset prices could tumble as much as 25%. US asset prices won't rebound to pre-pandemic highs,...
FOXBusiness

US housing market downturn to worsen in 2023, Goldman Sachs warns

The U.S. housing market has likely tumbled into its first recession in more than a decade, and Goldman Sachs economists warned that investors should brace for the downturn to get worse. In a note to clients, Goldman strategists predicted that activity in the housing sector will slow sharply in the...
Fortune

The stock market plunge shows ‘The Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution

Stocks plunged on Tuesday as fears that the Federal Reserve will ultimately spark a recession spread like wildfire after a hotter-than-expected inflation print. The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year in an attempt to cool rising consumer prices, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that his inflation fight is “unconditional” and rate hikes will continue even if it means some “pain” for Americans.
Business Insider

From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn

While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
