Evanston, IL

Collegiately Speaking: North meets South

WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

Dave Eanet and Dan Persa recap Northwestern’s tough 31-28 loss to Duke with WGN Radio sideline reporter Lauren Withrow. Lauren describes the body language of the players after fighting back from down 21 points early to having a chance to force overtime in the final minute of the game. Later on, Dave and Dan are joined by Adam Rittenberg, who covers college football for ESPN. They discuss some of the early storylines in the Big Ten, including Northwestern’s up and down start, the coaching search in Lincoln after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, and how the teams in the West division are stacking up. They wrap the show by looking ahead to Northwestern’s game against Southern Illinois on Saturday, and get producer ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week.

