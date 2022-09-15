Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Affirm Are Trading With Volatility Today
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to regulate "buy now, pay later" companies similarly to how it does those in the credit card business. The regulator also published a report on the BNPL industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Why Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Plunged Today
Recession fears came to the fore today, causing a big sell-off in fintech stocks. The CFPB recently announced it would be looking into regulating the buy now, pay later space. The drop came despite a good employment report and an upgrade for SoFi earlier in this week. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Buy Now, Pay Later: As Regulators Step In, Should Investors Still Buy Block and Affirm?
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau just released a major report on the buy now, pay later sector. The report highlighted several concerns, and resolving them might lead to a much healthier industry. Block and Affirm are two leading players in the buy now, pay later space, and they could be...
Stocks fall; indexes slip deeper into the red for the week
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, putting major indexes deeper into the red for the week
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
2 Artificial-Intelligence Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology
Artificial intelligence could add $13 trillion to global economic output between 2018 and 2030. Nvidia’s AI chips and software power cutting-edge uses like autonomous robotics and self-driving cars. Lemonade is an insurance company that uses AI to engage consumers, quantify risk, and price policies. You’re reading a free article...
Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake Transition Could Make It a Security, Says Gary Gensler
SEC Chair Gary Gensler said that Ethereum’s switch to Proof-of-Stake could trigger securities laws. Gensler believes that the staking model could make Ethereum pass a key part of the Howey test. Gensler is keen on regulating many crypto tokens under securities laws. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)...
Comments / 0