Read full article on original website
Related
Jordan Henderson to replace Kalvin Phillips in England squad
Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany.The Liverpool captain replaces Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem.Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three games due to a hamstring injury.England face Italy in Milan on Friday, before hosting Germany at Wembley next Monday.The Germany fixture is a final game for Gareth Southgate’s players before England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran in November. Read More Premier League: Antonio Conte happy for Son Heung-min following forward’s hat-trickPep Guardiola backs Kalvin Phillips to be fit for World Cup despite shoulder injuryKalvin Phillips in race to be fit for World Cup after pulling out of England squad
French federation, Mbappé tone down image rights dispute
PARIS (AP) — The French football federation and Kylian Mbappé have toned down their dispute over the use of image rights. A few hours after the Paris Saint-Germain star said he would boycott a photo session with his teammates, the federation said in a statement late Monday that it will “revise, as soon as possible, the agreement on image rights that binds it to its national team players.”
Zoe Backstedt wins junior women’s time trial at Road Cycling World Championships
Great Britain’s Zoe Backstedt has blown away the field to take victory in the junior women’s time trial at the Road Cycling World Championships in Wollongong, Australia.The 17-year-old clocked 18 minutes 26.78 seconds over the 14.1km course in New South Wales, some 95km (60 miles) south of Sydney, to finish one minute 35.58 seconds ahead of Germany’s Justyna Czapla, who was followed by Febe Jooris of Belgium.Backstedt, who now holds the junior women’s world titles in cyclocross, road race, time trial and Madison, attributed her success to how she handled the pressure of the occasion.She said: “It feels incredible, I...
Comments / 0