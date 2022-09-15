Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany.The Liverpool captain replaces Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem.Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three games due to a hamstring injury.England face Italy in Milan on Friday, before hosting Germany at Wembley next Monday.The Germany fixture is a final game for Gareth Southgate’s players before England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran in November. Read More Premier League: Antonio Conte happy for Son Heung-min following forward’s hat-trickPep Guardiola backs Kalvin Phillips to be fit for World Cup despite shoulder injuryKalvin Phillips in race to be fit for World Cup after pulling out of England squad

