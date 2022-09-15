ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon

The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
First Alert Forecast 2

South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation. It happened earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city. Ribbon cutting ceremony held for now outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that...
Stand tall toward the sun at the 23rd annual La Porte Sunflower Fair

WHO: The City of La Porte and La Porte Sunflower Fair. WHAT: Celebrate all things sunflower in La Porte County. There'll be over 100 craft and nonprofit vendors, food, a sunflower growing competition and the iconic rib cook off. WHEN: 9-5 p.m. ET. WHERE: Downtown La Porte, Michigan Avenue.
Michigan State Police investigate Sturgis break-in

STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in that happened at Heartland Storage in Sturgis. The break-in happened between Monday and Tuesday, according to the investigation. Between 9:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. a suspect cut a hole in the fencing along the north end of the venue...
Details of Walorski Accident Revealed

(Elkhart County, IN) - More light has been shed on the cause of the August 3 crash in Elkhart County that claimed the lives of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and three others. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has wrapped up the investigation of the accident. According to an eyewitness, police say...
South Bend man sentenced for June robbery

A South Bend been was sentenced for a robbery in June. 35-year-old Andre Pittman was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months after pleading guilty of robbery and brandishing a fire arm. It happened in June, when Pittman robbed a South Bend liquor store at gun point, taking cash from...
South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city. This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity. Currently 8 projects are being pushed back...
Great apple crop at Stover's this season

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s September, which means apple season is here. And nothing beats picking them right off the tree. You can do that and more at Stover’s Farm Market and U-pic in Berrien Springs. Like other orchards in Michiana, Stover’s has a great apple crop...
New VA outpatient clinic to open next month in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - An opening date has been announced for the long-awaited new Benton Harbor VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say that the community-based outpatient clinic will open its doors next month with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Oct. 18. The...
New 'Lakeview Bike Trail' on Whirlpool's campus opens to the public

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Community leaders are unveiling the newest outdoor attraction for folks in Berrien County by cutting the ribbon on the new Lakeview Bike Trail. This is just the first group of trails to open up as part of the multi-phase project that aims to create and enhance the bike trail network on Whirlpool’s Lakeview Campus.
Motorcyclist dies in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. 20. Police say a green 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City and a semi driven by a 46-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man were both heading east on U.S. 20 when the semi driver decreased his speed to 40 miles per hour as he neared the area of the Renaissance Academy Montessori Charter School.
Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
School Lockdown Short Lived

(La Porte, IN) - Two schools in La Porte were placed under a temporary lockdown this morning. Fortunately, it was strictly precautionary. Police said officers were at a residence in the area of La Porte High School and Handley Elementary School trying to serve an arrest warrant on an individual.
