Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
WWMT
Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon
The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast 2
South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation. It happened earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city. Ribbon cutting ceremony held for now outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that...
WNDU
Professional eaters take on 9-pound food challenge at Winamac restaurant
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court. The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris. Updated: 1 hour ago. The boil order came earlier this week after the...
22 WSBT
Stand tall toward the sun at the 23rd annual La Porte Sunflower Fair
WHO: The City of La Porte and La Porte Sunflower Fair. WHAT: Celebrate all things sunflower in La Porte County. There'll be over 100 craft and nonprofit vendors, food, a sunflower growing competition and the iconic rib cook off. WHEN: 9-5 p.m. ET. WHERE: Downtown La Porte, Michigan Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police investigate Sturgis break-in
STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in that happened at Heartland Storage in Sturgis. The break-in happened between Monday and Tuesday, according to the investigation. Between 9:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. a suspect cut a hole in the fencing along the north end of the venue...
hometownnewsnow.com
Details of Walorski Accident Revealed
(Elkhart County, IN) - More light has been shed on the cause of the August 3 crash in Elkhart County that claimed the lives of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and three others. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has wrapped up the investigation of the accident. According to an eyewitness, police say...
Ex-fire chief ‘shocked and devastated’ by his termination, attorney says
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The former fire chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department is “shocked” that he was fired this week. Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief David J. Obreiter’s reaction to his employment termination came through his attorney Friday.
abc57.com
South Bend Police looking to identify individual in burglary investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department's Property Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual seen in surveillance footage that's linked to a residential burglary investigation. The burglary took place earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city. If you have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.3 MNC
South Bend man sentenced for June robbery
A South Bend been was sentenced for a robbery in June. 35-year-old Andre Pittman was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months after pleading guilty of robbery and brandishing a fire arm. It happened in June, when Pittman robbed a South Bend liquor store at gun point, taking cash from...
WNDU
South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city. This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity. Currently 8 projects are being pushed back...
WISH-TV
Sheriff: SUV carrying Rep. Walorski was driving left of center, speeding before fatal crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — The SUV carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski was driving left of center in an attempt to execute a pass and speeding right before a fatal August crash that killed Walorski, two of her staffers, and a woman from Nappanee, according to a report issued Friday by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
abc57.com
South Bend man arrested on serious violent felon, operating without license charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested during a traffic stop just north of Argos on Wednesday after deputies discovered he was a serious violent felon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Joshua Campbell, 39, was arrested on the charges of possession of a firearm by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Great apple crop at Stover’s this season
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s September, which means apple season is here. And nothing beats picking them right off the tree. You can do that and more at Stover’s Farm Market and U-pic in Berrien Springs. Like other orchards in Michiana, Stover’s has a great apple crop...
WNDU
New VA outpatient clinic to open next month in Benton Township
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - An opening date has been announced for the long-awaited new Benton Harbor VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say that the community-based outpatient clinic will open its doors next month with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Oct. 18. The...
WNDU
New ‘Lakeview Bike Trail’ on Whirlpool’s campus opens to the public
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Community leaders are unveiling the newest outdoor attraction for folks in Berrien County by cutting the ribbon on the new Lakeview Bike Trail. This is just the first group of trails to open up as part of the multi-phase project that aims to create and enhance the bike trail network on Whirlpool’s Lakeview Campus.
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. 20. Police say a green 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City and a semi driven by a 46-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man were both heading east on U.S. 20 when the semi driver decreased his speed to 40 miles per hour as he neared the area of the Renaissance Academy Montessori Charter School.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Southwest Michigan man arrested for supplying drug dealers with meth, fentanyl, cocaine, crack
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southwest Michigan man is accused of supplying drug dealers and users with narcotics. Detectives with the Southwest Enforcement Team executed two warrants in Benton Harbor on Aug. 30. During one search in the 400 block of South Fair Avenue, they said they found...
abc57.com
Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
hometownnewsnow.com
School Lockdown Short Lived
(La Porte, IN) - Two schools in La Porte were placed under a temporary lockdown this morning. Fortunately, it was strictly precautionary. Police said officers were at a residence in the area of La Porte High School and Handley Elementary School trying to serve an arrest warrant on an individual.
Comments / 0