ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosby, TN

Cosby’s Kaymen Moss clears way for more female football kickers

By Kellyanne Stitts
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VuwI8_0hx6zb2Y00

COSBY, Tenn. (WATE)- Cosby High School senior Kaymen Moss is in her first season kicking for the Eagles. The team was in need of a kicker, so special teams coordinator Jody Lowe recruited help from the girl’s soccer team.

“I remembered her kicking a really long kick in a soccer game last fall, somewhere where I’m about standing over the goalie’s head and I knew she had a strong leg,” said Jody Lowe, Cosby special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach.

Friday Frenzy Player of the Week: Kaymen Moss

Moss has played soccer since she was around 4 years old and currently plays center midfield for the Lady Eagles. A multi-sport athlete, Moss picked up cheerleading and softball. Her dad and head soccer coach Tim Moss prides his daughter on trying new things, so when the opportunity to play football presented itself he encouraged his daughter to go for it.

“Whatever she sets her mind to she does,” recalled Tim Moss. “When we talked to her and said, ‘Hey do you want to do this?’ She was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll give it a try! Why not? It’s my senior year.'”

Moss traded her shin guards for shoulder pads and joined the football team on August 16. A few days later she was kicking in her first-ever football game while simultaneously making history.

Moss played in and scored a goal in the Lady Eagles soccer game the night of the football team’s season-opener against Sunbright. After the final whistle, she hopped in a car with her teammates and drove to the high school to suit up for the football game.

“I was so nervous, my stomach was rumbling, I was trying to distract myself by talking to my friends, listening to music, and honestly just trying to get back in time,” recalled the senior.

“Kaymen arrives here about 15 minutes before the game starts, she never had a chance to eat so, she just wanted her sub sandwich the whole time,” recalled her father Tim Moss. “That was her drive for doing her job that night, just being able to eat her Subway.”

In a League of Her Own: Lenoir City pitcher making her mark on the game

Her hunger pains and nerves quickly subsided once the Eagles scored and it was her time to shine on special teams. Moss drilled her first extra point attempt with little practice and over 14 years of soccer experience. The kicker went 7-for-7 on PATs that night in the Eagles’ 49-20 win over Sunbright, becoming the first female in Cosby football history to kick and score a point.

“Seeing my dad at the other end and seeing my girls down there we celebrated with them and it felt like winning a soccer game,” Moss said. “My dad had the biggest smile on his face and he had my mom on the phone, and she was crying. They were just being so proud of me and so happy, and I could just see that I made my dad really proud.”

Following that night, Moss said girls from the middle school soccer team and even a few of her varsity teammates expressed interest in kicking footballs for Cosby in the future.

“I feel overjoyed about it because it means since I’m the first there will be more to come after.”

Since the season-opener, Moss has cleared 14-of-17 points after attempts. She is currently working her way to kicking field goals for the Eagles.

Note: Head football coach Kevin Hall also became the most winningest coach in Cosby history following the Eagles’ Week 1 win over Sunbright.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Bold Predictions: No.15 Tennessee-Akron

No.15 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0) is set to host Akron (1-1,0-0) on Saturday night for its third non-conference game of the 2022 schedule. Tennessee opened as a fifty-point favorite against the Zips as the Vols will look to fine tune some things before embarking in conference play. Ahead of the contest, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey

Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton.  Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below.  UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cosby, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Cosby, TN
Education
City
Lenoir City, TN
City
Cosby, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brady Quinn names SEC team as College Football Playoff dark horse

Tennessee is in their 2nd season under Josh Heupel, with the No. 15 Volunteers welcoming Akron to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols were once one of the top teams in college football. But the program has struggled to regain its footing since Phillip Fulmer stepped down in 2008 after 16 seasons; Heupel is the 5th coach it’s had since then. But is Tennessee possibly positioned for a College Football Playoff berth in 2022?
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Kickers#Football Team#Footballs#American Football#Highschoolsports#Lady Eagles#Sunbright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today

Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy