Cosby’s Kaymen Moss clears way for more female football kickers

COSBY, Tenn. (WATE)- Cosby High School senior Kaymen Moss is in her first season kicking for the Eagles. The team was in need of a kicker, so special teams coordinator Jody Lowe recruited help from the girl’s soccer team.

“I remembered her kicking a really long kick in a soccer game last fall, somewhere where I’m about standing over the goalie’s head and I knew she had a strong leg,” said Jody Lowe, Cosby special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach.

Moss has played soccer since she was around 4 years old and currently plays center midfield for the Lady Eagles. A multi-sport athlete, Moss picked up cheerleading and softball. Her dad and head soccer coach Tim Moss prides his daughter on trying new things, so when the opportunity to play football presented itself he encouraged his daughter to go for it.

“Whatever she sets her mind to she does,” recalled Tim Moss. “When we talked to her and said, ‘Hey do you want to do this?’ She was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll give it a try! Why not? It’s my senior year.'”

Moss traded her shin guards for shoulder pads and joined the football team on August 16. A few days later she was kicking in her first-ever football game while simultaneously making history.

Moss played in and scored a goal in the Lady Eagles soccer game the night of the football team’s season-opener against Sunbright. After the final whistle, she hopped in a car with her teammates and drove to the high school to suit up for the football game.

“I was so nervous, my stomach was rumbling, I was trying to distract myself by talking to my friends, listening to music, and honestly just trying to get back in time,” recalled the senior.

“Kaymen arrives here about 15 minutes before the game starts, she never had a chance to eat so, she just wanted her sub sandwich the whole time,” recalled her father Tim Moss. “That was her drive for doing her job that night, just being able to eat her Subway.”

Her hunger pains and nerves quickly subsided once the Eagles scored and it was her time to shine on special teams. Moss drilled her first extra point attempt with little practice and over 14 years of soccer experience. The kicker went 7-for-7 on PATs that night in the Eagles’ 49-20 win over Sunbright, becoming the first female in Cosby football history to kick and score a point.

“Seeing my dad at the other end and seeing my girls down there we celebrated with them and it felt like winning a soccer game,” Moss said. “My dad had the biggest smile on his face and he had my mom on the phone, and she was crying. They were just being so proud of me and so happy, and I could just see that I made my dad really proud.”

Following that night, Moss said girls from the middle school soccer team and even a few of her varsity teammates expressed interest in kicking footballs for Cosby in the future.

“I feel overjoyed about it because it means since I’m the first there will be more to come after.”

Since the season-opener, Moss has cleared 14-of-17 points after attempts. She is currently working her way to kicking field goals for the Eagles.

Note: Head football coach Kevin Hall also became the most winningest coach in Cosby history following the Eagles’ Week 1 win over Sunbright.

