One of the earliest concrete reinforced arch bridges in Washington was the Washington Street Bridge over the Spokane River, built in 1907 and 1908. This formidable span was the first of many in Spokane over the course of the following two decades, hence the moniker City of Bridges. The concrete arch became popular in the early twentieth century and endured until 1940, when cheaper, stronger building materials became available. The Dell Sharp Bridge, built in Walla Walla County in 1914, is an example of the early concrete steel-reinforced structures that graced the landscape across Eastern Washington and beyond. Dell Sharp exemplifies the early stylistic designs of Danial Luten and Charles Huber, among others, who prided themselves in a definitive styling, even though such utilitarian structures were often hidden in rural parts of the country and rarely seen.

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO