Read full article on original website
Related
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting from litter (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
NBC Sports
Tyler Lockett told teammates Russell Wilson was using the same hand signals as in Seattle
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett noticed during Monday night’s game that his old teammate, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was using the same hand signals he used to use in Seattle. Lockett was mic’d up for the game and can be heard in the highlights telling other Seahawks players what...
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
NBC Sports
Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry
It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seahawks Reportedly Make Signing After Jamal Adams Decision
Just a few days ago, the Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos in a stunning result. Seattle spoiled Russell Wilson's return, but it came with a cost. Star safety Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending leg injury during the first half against the Broncos. Seattle officially placed Adams on injured reserve...
Russell Wilson: Seahawks 'definitely tried' to trade me prior to 2022 offseason
While much of the Seahawks–Russell Wilson drama should be expected to recede in the coming weeks, now that the Broncos’ Seattle date has come and gone, the decorated quarterback and his former team will still be connected in the years to come. One of the recent discussion points involving Wilson centered around previous times the Seahawks explored trading him. Wilson confirmed recently he knew about multiple trade talks the Seahawks engaged in during his 10-year run.
How Tyler Lockett used insider knowledge to beat Russell Wilson, Broncos
The Seattle Seahawks’ week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos was full of storylines. Russell Wilson playing against his longtime teammate Tyler Lockett is just one of them. With the Seahawks’ recent release of their week 1 Mic ’d-up video, a new storyline has been revealed. During...
What time, what channel is the Michigan State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (2-0) continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Michigan State (2-0) makes its first visit to Seattle since 1970. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will air on ABC television. The Huskies have opened the season with convincing wins over Kent State and Portland State in new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm. Following the game vs. the Spartans, the Huskies wrap up their month-long homestand with the Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford.
IN THIS ARTICLE
historylink.org
Dell Sharp Bridge (Walla Walla County)
One of the earliest concrete reinforced arch bridges in Washington was the Washington Street Bridge over the Spokane River, built in 1907 and 1908. This formidable span was the first of many in Spokane over the course of the following two decades, hence the moniker City of Bridges. The concrete arch became popular in the early twentieth century and endured until 1940, when cheaper, stronger building materials became available. The Dell Sharp Bridge, built in Walla Walla County in 1914, is an example of the early concrete steel-reinforced structures that graced the landscape across Eastern Washington and beyond. Dell Sharp exemplifies the early stylistic designs of Danial Luten and Charles Huber, among others, who prided themselves in a definitive styling, even though such utilitarian structures were often hidden in rural parts of the country and rarely seen.
Comments / 0