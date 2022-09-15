Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Weatherford police and OSBI investigating after man killed in officer involved shooting
Weatherford, Okla. (KOKH) — A man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Weatherford Friday morning. Police say a man applied for a job at a gas company and when an employee told him they were not hiring, he pulled a gun. Officers say the suspect then got...
okcfox.com
Okarche Police Department pulls over driver going 122 MPH in a 65 MPH zone
OKARCHE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Okarche Police Department is warning drivers to slow down. Police said they pulled over a driver on Wednesday going a whopping 122 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone. "Unless you’re filming on the set of Discovery’s Street Outlaws, there is no excuse for...
