Read full article on original website
Related
Anderson Cooper Lives in a Rustic New York City Firehouse! Tour His Unique Apartment
News personality Anderson Cooper has built a tremendous career for himself in his native New York City. While he owns other vacation properties all over the world, his abode in the Big Apple is the one he calls home. The 60 Minutes anchor has shown glimpses of the converted firehouse apartment on social media over the years.
Full of love for my country and at odds with it – a week to drive you mad
These have been heady days. On one of them – Wednesday – I cycled through Hyde Park, as far as the Royal Artillery and Bomber Command memorials. At the former, a couple of fellows were being moved on by police, rightly, for selling flowers. The latter was made even lovelier than usual by… all the flowers laid there.
Get growing with rock wool, an old tip newly learned
I am lucky to have met a big group of plant science geeks from all over the world through platforms such as Instagram. So, recently, when I was offered the opportunity of a botanical road trip with my mate Rogier van Vugt, head of horticulture at Leiden Botanic Garden, about 25 miles south of Amsterdam, to visit tiny, niche growers and rare plant collectors across Europe, I jumped at the chance. Yet, to my surprise, the most amazing fact I learned from the experts we met was not about some top-secret plant cultivar or a closely guarded growing technique, but probably the simplest of all ideas: a new take on an old growing media.
Time Out Global
Every single London theatre show still running on the night of the Queen’s funeral
As you’re probably very aware by now, an awful lot of things are shutting down on Monday 19 for the Queen’s funeral. There is, however, no legal requirement to do so for many institutions, notably theatres. Most of London's theatres will in fact be closed thanks to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Time Out Global
The Shard's restaurant might have to close for a really annoying reason
London's Shard has built an entire brand around having incredible views. It's the main and, for many people, the only reason to go. So understandably, the team behind Shard's high-end restaurant Oblix are pretty narked that a new towerblock is coming along to block their vistas across the city. The...
Comments / 0