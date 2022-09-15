Read full article on original website
Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
As housing affordability falls to a 15-year low in California, teachers in Milpitas are moving in with their students' families to make ends meet.
McDonald's US boss slams California's 'ill-considered' plan to make big fast-food chains pay workers up to $22 an hour - as Gov. Newsom considers whether to sign the controversial bill
The head of McDonald's US operations has publicly slammed a proposed California law that could force large fast food chains to pay workers up to $22 an hour, saying the plan 'should raise alarm bells across the country.'. McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger spoke out in an open letter on...
Bernie Sanders blocks Republican proposal to override workers and stop a railroad strike: 'It is time for Congress to stand on the side of workers for a change'
Sanders sparred with Republicans on the Senate floor, saying the resolution would take away "fundamental rights" from workers.
California governor signs fast food bill into law that could raise minimum wage for workers in the state to $22 an hour by next year
The National Restaurant Association says the FAST Recovery Act could raise costs for California fast food restaurants by $3 billion.
Congress divided on how to stop rail strike as disruption looms
Lawmakers are divided on how to avert a national railroad strike that would devastate an economy already plagued by high inflation. After years of contentious contract negotiations, nearly 125,000 railway workers are allowed to strike starting Friday, setting the stage for a work stoppage that would halt nearly one-third of the nation’s cargo shipments.
OnPolitics: Railroad union strike averted as labor deal is reached
After 20 straight hours of negotiations, companies agreed to paid sick leave – for the first time – and other demands of freight railway unions.
Judge throws wrench into sheriff’s probe of Kuehl, Metro
Legal wrangling escalated Friday over the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s corruption probe of County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority — with a judge barring investigators from delving into computers seized from Metro during searches this week, and the sheriff’s department claiming the county fired its attorney in the matter.
Biden, White House officials get involved in railway talks in bid to avert strike
President Biden and his Cabinet have been directly involved in trying to broker an agreement between rail companies and worker unions, seeking to avert a strike that could severely affect commuter rail services and consumer prices. Administration officials confirmed that Biden and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh have reached out to...
