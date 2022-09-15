ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's US boss slams California's 'ill-considered' plan to make big fast-food chains pay workers up to $22 an hour - as Gov. Newsom considers whether to sign the controversial bill

The head of McDonald's US operations has publicly slammed a proposed California law that could force large fast food chains to pay workers up to $22 an hour, saying the plan 'should raise alarm bells across the country.'. McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger spoke out in an open letter on...
Congress divided on how to stop rail strike as disruption looms

Lawmakers are divided on how to avert a national railroad strike that would devastate an economy already plagued by high inflation. After years of contentious contract negotiations, nearly 125,000 railway workers are allowed to strike starting Friday, setting the stage for a work stoppage that would halt nearly one-third of the nation’s cargo shipments.
Judge throws wrench into sheriff’s probe of Kuehl, Metro

Legal wrangling escalated Friday over the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s corruption probe of County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority — with a judge barring investigators from delving into computers seized from Metro during searches this week, and the sheriff’s department claiming the county fired its attorney in the matter.
