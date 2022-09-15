ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hispanic Heritage Month exhibit opens at Capitol

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Hispanic Heritage Month exhibit has opened at the New York State Capitol, and will be up until Friday, October 14. The exhibit is located in the Governor’s Reception Room, also known as the War Room, on the second floor of the State Capitol.

The exhibit aims to spotlight the works of several Hispanic and Latino artists, whose works are an integral part of the New York State’s Harlem Art Collection. The collection includes works from Adál Maldonado, Sita Gomez, Roger Cabán, Orlando Condeso, David Cottes, Pablo Romero, and Jorge Luis Rodriguez.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. To learn more about the exhibit, you can visit the Empire State Plaza website for more information.

