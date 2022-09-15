Read full article on original website
Related
National Hispanic Heritage Month Is Incomplete Without Afro-Latino History
The intersection of Black and Hispanic history tends to occupy an uncomfortable middle ground
A new generation of narcos is rising in Mexico, and they're bringing a new style of music to celebrate their exploits
A new generation of narcos are taking over in some of Mexico's most powerful criminal groups. They're bringing some changes to the drug trade, including new music to celebrate their exploits. Their "narco-corridos" are now defined by Trapteño, a hybrid of US-origin trap and Mexican norteño. Culiacán, México...
The America First Crowd Sure Seems to Love British Colonialism Now That the Queen Is Dead
There are few things Republicans love more than harkening back to the American Revolution and 1776 — whether it’s in defense of their right to own high-powered assault rifles, to storm the Capitol in a deadly insurrection, or to obliterate the separation of church and state and turn America into a fascist theocracy.
Native religious leaders say legalizing peyote use for all would threaten their practices
The possibility that states might decriminalize the general use of peyote is raising concerns among Indigenous practitioners, who employ the cactus in traditional settings like the Native American Church. Already, the Navajo Nation is moving to oppose any changes in the law. As states continue to decriminalize marijuana, Tracy Willie,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Untold Story of the Japanese Americans Who Fought in World War II
During World War II, thousands of Japanese Americans fought for the U.S. against Japan, now their story is finally being told
Voice of America
Native American News Roundup September 11-17, 2022
Here is a summary of Native American-related news around the U.S. this week:. Mohegan Chief Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba is the first Native American treasurer of the United States. “We all know that, historically, many promises have not been kept to the indigenous peoples of this nation. But we...
The Nation That Never Was review: a new American origin story, from the ashes of the old
Kermit Roosevelt III, descendant of Theodore, sees lessons for today’s divided nation in Reconstruction and the civil rights era
RELATED PEOPLE
LA Times op-ed claims America 'fueled the rise of Nazism and the Holocaust'
The Los Angeles Times spotlighted a piece that chastised America for fueling the rise of Nazis and the Holocaust several decades prior. In the Sunday op-ed titled "Americans fueled the rise of Nazis and the Holocaust. Will we learn from that shameful chapter?" filmmakers Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein described their research while producing a documentary about the U.S. and the Holocaust. Their findings, they claimed, provided "parallels" to "dark moments in our history," including the lead up to World War II.
Book banning in America: Censoring literature in US dates back centuries, but this time is different: experts
Thomas Morton, an Englishman who traveled to Plymouth Colony in 1622, wasted no time in clashing with his strait-laced Pilgrim neighbors, leading a nearby village called Merrymount of fellow English miscreants and Algonquian Indians. Dubbed the "Lord of Misrule" by Plymouth Colony Governor William Bradford, Morton and his followers affixed...
Upworthy
Historian Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, who created database of over 100,000 enslaved people, dies at 93
Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, the woman who created a database of more than 100,000 enslaved in Louisiana, died at the age of 93 on August 29. Born on June 17, 1929, Hall's Louisiana Slave Database contains 107,000 entries of people who were enslaved in the state between 1719 and 1820, reports PEOPLE. Hall was able to identify these people through plantation lists, criminal cases and documents such as wills, marriage contracts, leases and death certificates.
Upworthy
Dutch government to officially apologize for slavery, set up fund to heal 'historical suffering'
A period of nearly 200 years of slavery came to an end in the former Dutch colonies of Suriname and the Dutch Antilles on 1 July 1863, according to the African Studies Department at Leiden University. Now, more than a century and a half after slavery was officially abolished in the Netherlands, the Dutch government is planning to apologize for its historic role in the slave trade, reports Bloomberg. It also plans to set up a fund—which may be as big as 200 million euros ($204 million)—for projects that aim to raise awareness about the legacy of slavery, according to people familiar with the matter. The fund will be announced after an official apology for the nation's role in slavery is made by the end of this year or early 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A short history of fake history: Why fighting for the truth is critical
It is often said that history is a story told by the winners. It might be more accurate to say that those who tell their story as history and get others to believe it thereby make themselves the winners. That happened on a grand scale in the United States from the late 19th century into the 1960s. That fact is essential for us to understand as right-wing extremists again seek to dictate that a fraudulent version of the American past be taught in schools.
Comments / 0