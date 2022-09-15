A period of nearly 200 years of slavery came to an end in the former Dutch colonies of Suriname and the Dutch Antilles on 1 July 1863, according to the African Studies Department at Leiden University. Now, more than a century and a half after slavery was officially abolished in the Netherlands, the Dutch government is planning to apologize for its historic role in the slave trade, reports Bloomberg. It also plans to set up a fund—which may be as big as 200 million euros ($204 million)—for projects that aim to raise awareness about the legacy of slavery, according to people familiar with the matter. The fund will be announced after an official apology for the nation's role in slavery is made by the end of this year or early 2023.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO